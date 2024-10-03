After their resounding victory in the Champions League opener, Bayern struggled at Aston Villa and lost. Prince William celebrates the victory of his favorite club, while Manuel Neuer is criticized for his positioning.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Bayern lost 1-0 to Aston Villa on matchday 2 of the Champions League and suffered their first defeat under new coach Vincent Kompany.

Villa joker Jhon Duran made the difference with his goal just over 10 minutes before the final whistle. The 20-year-old outwitted Manuel Neuer, who was standing far in front of his goal in the situation.

While Joshua Kimmich defends the Bayern goalie, blue Sport expert Mladen Petric says: "That's clearly a mistake." Show more

Prince William celebrated the victory of his favorite club Aston Villa in the stands, while Vincent Kompany quickly disappeared into the dressing room after his first defeat as FC Bayern coach. The former Burnley coach and Manchester City professional's return to England ended in disappointment. Bayern lost 1-0 at Aston Villa on the second matchday of the Champions League because Joker Jhon Duran outwitted Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the 79th minute.

"We generally didn't play our game one hundred percent and made a few too many mistakes," said Joshua Kimmich after the final whistle. Kimmich did not want to criticize Neuer, who had initially come a long way out of goal in the decisive scene and was therefore unable to hold on to the ball played over him: "We often benefit from the fact that he stands so high. So we don't blame him for that."

Petric: "Clearly a mistake by Neuer"

Mladen Petric sees it differently in blue Sport's Champions League studio. "A wonderful goal. Technically excellent," said Petric, praising the fine touch of Villa striker Duran, but added: "Neuer is too far forward, that's clearly a mistake on his part. You can see in the slow motion that he tries to run out far too early - and then he realizes that the striker has the ball and goes backwards again."

For Marcel Reif, however, Neuer's behavior also has to do with Bayern's style of play under the new coach. "Neuer has to play like that if Kompany wants him to. If they go so far out the back, Neuer has to play libero - we remember the 2014 World Cup. That's a lot of space he has to work with," said Reif.

Prince William meets Villa heroes from 1982

Two weeks after the 9:2 dream start in the Champions League against Dinamo Zagreb, Munich went goalless for the first time under Kompany. Four decades after losing the European Champions Cup final against the traditional British club, they also lost the second encounter.

Before the game, Prince William had met with heroes of the Villa team that had beaten Bayern 1-0 in the 1982 European Cup final. 42 years later, the legends were "here on a historic night for Aston Villa", according to a message from the heir to the British throne on X.

42 years on, our 1982 European Cup winning legends are here on an historic night for @AVFCOfficial



Ready for the first game on home turf in this year's European adventure... #UTV pic.twitter.com/xvrOVSUHIf — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 2, 2024

