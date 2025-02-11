Giants duel: Real with Jude Bellingham against ManCity and Erling Haaland. IMAGO

Real Madrid or ManCity? One of the giants will be knocked out of the Champions League in the intermediate round. blue Sport expert Mladen Petric predicts: "This pressure will inspire the superstars."

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you The clash of the giants between Manchester City and Real Madrid will take place in the intermediate round tonight at 21:00. blue Sport will broadcast the clash live from the Etihad Stadium.

Mladen Petric will be up close and personal in Manchester. The blue Sport expert is also looking forward to the highlight and is excited to see how the mega stars like Haaland and Mbappé deal with the mega pressure and what tactics the star coaches Guardiola and Ancelotti choose. Show more

Manchester City versus Real Madrid - this duel will leave no football fan indifferent. A duel of giants between world stars. Haaland, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva against Mbappé, Vinicius and Bellingham. The same on the bench: star coach Pep Guardiola against star coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Normally a worthy final in the premier class. But today is a first leg in the intermediate round and closer to a crisis match than a clash of giants.

For both, it's about preventing a disaster. How much fear will be involved tonight(live from 21:00 on blue Sport)? "Fear is the wrong word," says Mladen Petric, "I would say great respect - for the situation, for the task and for the opponent."

blue Sport expert Mladen Petric (here with commentator Marko Vucur) is up close and personal in the Champions League. blue Sport

However, the blue Sport expert does not believe that this pressure could paralyze players like Mbappé or Haaland. "Not only can these superstars handle it, they also love big games like this, otherwise they would never have got this far. It's about something big, that will spur them on."

Both teams have roughly the same amount of pressure, according to Petric. "For both teams, dropping out at this stage of the top flight would be terrible." One thing is certain: the big name and the quality of the opponent make elimination more likely, but also more bearable.

Petric has question marks when it comes to the coach's tactical approach. "I'm very curious to see how they will behave. I can imagine that Carlo Ancelotti will let Man City dictate the game for the first time and play a wait-and-see approach. Knowing that they will play the second leg at home in the Bernabeu. It will be interesting to see whether Pep Guardiola wants to go ahead with Man City and attack or play it safe for the first time."

Mladen Petric and current Real veteran Luka Modric (pictured here together at Euro 2008) have been good pals for many years. KEYSTONE

Like all football fans around the world, Petric is naturally looking forward to the big match, but his anticipation is somewhat dampened. "Knowing that one of these giants will no longer be playing in the final is a little sad."