  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

YB threatened with Champions League exit Petric: "It's sobering for Swiss football"

Luca Betschart

7.11.2024

Half of the league phase of the Champions League has been completed and Young Boys are still without points. Is qualification for the knockout phase still realistic?

07.11.2024, 13:00

07.11.2024, 13:11

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • YB also lose their fourth game of the current Champions League campaign against Shakhtar and are on the brink of elimination.
  • Although YB were not expected to qualify for the knockout phase, Mladen Petric made it clear: "It's sobering for Swiss football."
  • But the end is not yet sealed - and Alex Frei believes things will improve: "I say YB will take seven points from the last four matches."
Show more

Young Boys were beaten 2-1 by Shakhtar Donetsk despite taking the lead at one stage and thus also lost their fourth match of this year's Champions League campaign. With no points and a goal difference of 1:11, the Bernese are in 34th place in the league table - only Red Star Belgrade and Slovan Bratislava have done worse so far.

Bitter defeat. Four games, zero points: YB also lose against Shakhtar Donetsk

Bitter defeatFour games, zero points: YB also lose against Shakhtar Donetsk

Premature end looms

After the defeat in Gelsenkirchen, qualification for the round of 16 is now a distant prospect. YB are already five points adrift of 24th place, which PSV Eindhoven currently occupy. There is little to suggest that the Bernese side will be able to close the gap in the remaining rounds.

"Right from the start, we weren't sure whether we would qualify for the knockout phase 100 percent," blue Sport expert Mladen Petric makes clear. However, Petric does not believe that the Bernese will lose their enjoyment of the top flight as a result. "You'll still have fun afterwards if you can play in the Champions League. If you can score, there's always good sack money. But of course, it's sobering for Swiss football."

The notes on the Shakhtar defeat. Eight Bernese players unsatisfactory - offensive YB tragedy and Niasse on a rollercoaster ride

The notes on the Shakhtar defeatEight Bernese players unsatisfactory - offensive YB tragedy and Niasse on a rollercoaster ride

Frei dares to make a prediction

YB's elimination is not yet sealed, at least not mathematically. There are still games against Atalanta Bergamo, Stuttgart, Celtic Glasgow and Red Star Belgrade on the program. "Mathematically, you get 12 points," Alex Frei calculates in the Champions League studio of blue Sport and dares to make a bold prediction: "I say YB will get seven points from the last four matches."

That would most likely not be enough to advance to the knockout phase. But it would be a much-needed sense of achievement for Swiss football and especially for the reigning champions. Because Sandro Lauper admits after the game in Gelsenkirchen: "We're on the rims."

Brutal injury misfortune. YB on the rims:

Brutal injury misfortuneYB on the rims: "We arrived with a skeleton crew"

Highlights of the game

Quotes from the YB camp

More Champions League

Bang in Lucerne. FCL posts millions in losses, throws out CFO and presents new CEO

Bang in LucerneFCL posts millions in losses, throws out CFO and presents new CEO

Europa League. Frankfurt and Galatasaray still in good form

Europa LeagueFrankfurt and Galatasaray still in good form

Video ticker. Görtler corrects St.Gallen's false start at Windsor Park with volley cracker

Video tickerGörtler corrects St.Gallen's false start at Windsor Park with volley cracker

Conference League. Lugano loses for the first time

Conference LeagueLugano loses for the first time

Europa League on stream. Can Hoffenheim prevail at home against Lyon?

Europa League on streamCan Hoffenheim prevail at home against Lyon?