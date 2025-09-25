The last stop in Mladen Petric's career was Panathinaikos Athens, YB's current opponents in the Europa League. The blue Sport expert talks about Greek football, his former employer and the game.

Patrick Lämmle

Mladen Petric moved from West Ham United to Panathinaikos Athens in 2014 and won the cup in the same year. In total, he played 79 times for Panathinaikos until the end of his career in the summer of 2016, scoring 14 goals and providing 10 assists.

The blue Sport expert knows today's YB opponent (21:00 on blue Sport) only too well. And he has fond memories: "It's a club with an incredible history and, above all, fanatical, crazy fans. That's something I always enjoyed when I played there. The home games really were one of the best things you could experience as a footballer. You see how fanatical the people there are. They live for the club."

"Panathinaikos got off to a false start"

Panathinaikos is undoubtedly one of the big names in Greek football - but the golden days have faded somewhat at the moment. "If you only look at the championship titles, Olympiakos has somewhat outstripped Panathinaikos in recent years," says Petric.

And Panathinaikos have not had a successful start to the current season either. YB's opponents picked up just two points in the first three rounds. "Both teams had a difficult start. YB has now recovered a bit, but Panathinaikos also got off to a bad start. I would say that the starting position is very even. A small advantage for YB is that they're playing at home."

Petric sees Greek football in general on the upswing. You can hear why in the video at the beginning of the article.

