In the SRF studio, Mladen Petric draws a few smiles with a telling remark about Argentina. Host Rainer Maria Salzgeber tries to put it into perspective.

Here's what it's all about Mladen Petric sparks debate on SRF: Ahead of the World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina, the former Swiss national team forward suggests that “sometimes you’re not just playing against Argentina”—and the audience applauds.

Salzgeber partially disagrees: The SRF host does not believe in deliberate referee manipulation, but speaks of a “latent” bias in favor of big teams.

The debate continues: Argentina has been in the spotlight since the start of the tournament due to several controversial refereeing decisions. However, there is no evidence of systematic favoritism. Summary created with

The debate over whether Argentina might receive preferential treatment at the World Cup continues unabated. Following the semifinal between Spain and France (2–0), former Croatian forward Mladen Petric speaks in the SRF studio about the upcoming match between England and the world champions.

“You can expect anything from England. But right now, the English are facing an opponent that’s still the world champion. It’ll be tough to beat the Argentines because they play well—but sometimes you’re not just playing against Argentina,” says Petric. The audience breaks into applause.

Host Rainer Maria Salzgeber responds: “I don’t think the referees do this on purpose. It just happens time and again that the big teams are given a subtle advantage.”

Petric doesn't let up and presses further: "So you're saying that this happens by chance—that it keeps happening to the same team?" Salzgeber replies: "A deliberate coincidence—one that isn't sought out, but happens anyway. I mean, taking advantage of the situation in a subtle way."

Petric smiles and wraps up the discussion by saying, “I’ll just leave it at that.”

These statements are in line with a debate that has been ongoing in Argentina since the start of the tournament. Time and again, referees’ decisions in favor of the world champions have sparked controversy—such as after Messi’s unpenalized foul against Algeria or several controversial incidents in the round of 16 match against Egypt. However, there is no concrete evidence of systematic favoritism.