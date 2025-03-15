Goalkeeper Philipp Köhn returns to action for Monaco Keystone

Philipp Köhn is back in goal for Monaco. Coach Adi Hütter has placed his trust in the 26-year-old for the first time since mid-January. The goalkeeper repaid his faith by keeping a clean sheet in the 2-0 win in Angers.

The Monegasques moved up to third place before the international break with their first away win of the year. Captain Denis Zakaria played through, Breel Embolo came on after the break and gave the previously weak offense a boost.

It was only Köhn's eleventh appearance of the season. He is battling it out with Poland's Radoslaw Majecki for the No. 1 spot, but like his rival, was unable to impress throughout.