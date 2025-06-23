There are few surprises in Switzerland's European Championship squad. Alisha Lehmann, who was considered a shaky candidate, is also on board. Pia Sundhage reveals what tipped the scales.

The light is reflected in the mighty marble columns and a buffet is laid out on a long table with a white tablecloth. The scene is set when a secret is revealed on Monday morning at the UBS headquarters on Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse that was no longer a secret at all.

Since Friday, the players who had secured a place in the Swiss squad for the home European Championships had been revealed drop by drop. Sometimes with a jersey on the fence in front of the youth club's training ground, sometimes with the name on the sail of a boat on Lake Zurich, sometimes with a graffito at a streetcar stop, sometimes with a bread roll named after the player in a local bakery.

For the scavenger hunt for the 23 places in Pia Sundhage's European Championship squad, which the association advertised as "The Chase", those responsible at the SFA came up with quite a few ideas and also endeavored to spread the revelations across all parts of the country. The latest to be announced on Monday were Meriame Terchoun and Riola Xhemaili.

As creative as Switzerland were in announcing their squad, the final line-up from coach Sundhage is hardly surprising. On Friday, the Swede informed the 35 players she had called up for the two weeks of preparation as to whether they had been able to secure a place at the home tournament.

Some of these discussions were very emotional, Sundhage said on Monday. In the end, she shattered the dreams of many players with her decision. Seraina Piubel's, for example. The attacking player had only joined the team in Nottwil last Monday after her club West Ham had not allowed her to join earlier.

Apparently, the 25-year-old was unable to convince the national team coach of her qualities this week. Eseosa Aigbogun, who already has tournament experience, also failed to make the final cut.

Lehmann impresses Sundhage

Sundhage also emphasizes again in this official setting what she has already said several times in recent weeks: That it is not necessarily the best individual players who are part of the squad, but those who fit best into the team. Alisha Lehmann has been the subject of much discussion recently, as the player from Bern had a mixed season at Juventus and played very little.

However, Sundhage, who does not like to talk about individual players, explicitly singled out the 26-year-old. "Alisha impressed me in preparation. She has shown that she really wants to be part of this team." Leila Wandeler also caught the eye of the national coach. The 19-year-old from Fribourg is under contract with Olympique Lyon and is the only outfield player who has yet to make an international appearance. Nadine Böhi, nominally the third goalkeeper, is also still waiting for her debut in red and white. "Leila deserves to be in this team. With her carefree attitude, she can still be very valuable to us," says Sundhage.

Number 1 in goal will be decided on Monday

Speaking of goalkeepers: Even a week and a half before the first game against Norway, the 65-year-old is still undecided as to whether she will put her trust in Elvira Herzog or Livia Peng. "It's not an easy situation, but I'm in constant communication with the goalkeeping coaches," says the Scandinavian. However, Sundhage wants to make a decision in the staff on Monday as to whether Herzog, the goalkeeper from RB Leipzig, or Livia Peng, who is moving to Chelsea in London after a strong season at Werder Bremen, should start the tournament as number one.

"It's important," says Sundhage, "that everyone knows their role and accepts it." After all, every player can contribute to the team's success, regardless of whether they are a regular or a substitute. "We would like to play more than three games, and if we are in good physical condition, we not only have the chance to reach the quarter-finals, but also to win them." "Aiming for the sky", Sundhage calls it.

The national team wants to surpass itself at the home European Championships. Preferably up to the sky.

