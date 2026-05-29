Pia Sundhage celebrates with her team on the Bundesplatz after the European Championships. Picture: Keystone

"The Swiss are pretty stuffy", Pia Sundhage is reported to have said in a recent interview. She was also "damn angry" after the national team's exit. blue Sport wanted to find out more and spoke to the former national team coach.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an interview, Pia Sundhage allegedly took a sharp shot at Switzerland.

Now she talks to blue News about her departure and explains what she really thinks about Switzerland.

The Swede has positive memories of her time as coach of the national team and life in Switzerland. Show more

It's a bombshell: in January 2024, the SFA presents Pia Sundhage as national team coach. The then 63-year-old, who was named the best female coach in the world in 2012, had previously coached top nations such as Sweden, the USA and Brazil and won several titles. From now on, she was to take the national team to the next level. A year and a half later, Sundhage did indeed lead the national team to the quarter-finals at the European Championship on home soil.

Despite this historic success, the SFA let her go after the European Championships. Sundhage would like to stay, but the association wants to analyze everything first. And then, around three months and two test match victories later, it was clear: Sundhage's expiring contract would not be extended.

In an interview with the Swedish newspaper "Expressen", Pia Sundhage is said to have criticized the Swiss association and the Swiss in general, according to some Swiss media. But what is the truth? blue Sport spoke to the former national team coach.

Pia Sundhage, when I think of you, I automatically associate it with "two more steps". Have I learned the most important football lesson?

(laughs heartily) "Two more steps" actually still works. In Haiti, the players are very fast, but in certain situations they have to take two more steps.

Is it true that you were "bloody pissed off" after the national team exit? And this despite the fact that you recently described us Swiss as pretty stuffy and boring in an interview? How does that fit together?

Well, firstly, I wasn't fired. Secondly, they didn't extend my contract. And thirdly, I didn't say that. But looking back, I regret that I didn't take the initiative to talk about my next year. I simply waited. And that was my mistake.

Why didn't you seek the conversation if you wanted to carry on?

I took it a little too much for granted that people wanted to continue with me. And I shouldn't have done that. I just had the feeling that we'd had two fantastic years. And I think we did more than okay at the European Championships. It was a fantastic event in every way. So I was waiting for them to take the initiative from the federation. But they had other plans. And when you're coaching at the highest level, that's the reality.

Your successor, Rafel Navarro, had never been a head coach before. But his understanding of modern game development and innovation has convinced the association. The aim is also to integrate him more closely into the work with young players. You have a lot of experience as a national team coach and have also focused on many young players ...

They never spoke to me about what they had in mind for the future. At the same time, I knew quite a lot about the younger players from talking to the U19 coach and the people I work with. And I was determined to give them a chance. And as you mentioned, we had some young players in the team who went on to play an important role at the European Championships. So I don't know what you mean by that, you'd have to ask the people from the federation.

Is there anything from Switzerland that you miss? Maybe the Aare?

(laughs) Absolutely. I really enjoyed my time in Switzerland. And Bern is a very nice city with nice people. And Switzerland is a beautiful country. When I visited the clubs, I also visited a lot of places and enjoyed nature. But not only that. When you host a European Championship, something happens to the country. I experienced that with Sweden in 2013. And here I've been given a second chance to experience that. I miss the journey we made together. And the players and personalities I was able to coach for two years.

Do you still have or have you had contact with players since you stopped coaching the national team?

I met Nadine Riesen and Geri (Géraldine Reuteler) at an event in Switzerland. And of course I've spoken to my staff a bit. But it's important to me that I show respect to those who come after me. That's one reason why I don't stay in contact with the players. So I'm taking the next step and trying to build a relationship with the players from Haiti and get them to their best level.

If you could put together a top 11 of all the players you've ever coached, would there be a Swiss player in it?

That depends on how you rate them, because each of them has a different personality, different qualities and skills and so on. Of course Marta from Brazil would be there, she's one of the best players of all time. But I've coached the USA, Brazil, Sweden, there are so many good players. Even now with Haiti, I have Dumornay, a player who is a regular for Lyon. So no, a Swiss player wouldn't be in my top 11, but that doesn't mean there aren't any top players. Geri, for example, has done very well. But there is one player in particular who really impressed me as a coach.

And who was that?

That was Lia Wälti. She's a very good player. She showed that at Arsenal and now at Juventus. And in the national team, she made her teammates look good, absolutely! She challenged me to get the best out of her. She's such a good player and leader, and everyone in the team has respect for her. That was cool. She wasn't always there due to health problems, but she got the maximum out of the European Championships. I'm proud of these two years. And I think, if I may say so, I did a good job with Lia and the team.

Is there anything else you would like to say to the Swiss people?

Absolutely! I hope that people understand that I am very grateful for these two years. I still remember very clearly that a journalist asked me at the very beginning whether I would live in Zurich or Bern. And the fact that I chose Bern made me very happy. I like the city. Secondly, I also remember that we didn't have that many spectators at the very beginning and people didn't know much about women's football. I witnessed this change from "not so important" to the first European Championship match in Basel against Norway.

The atmosphere at the European Championships was fantastic ...

The big red crowd made all the difference. I like it when you achieve something together. If you want something to be a big event, you have to do it together. For the European Championship, you need a football team, you need a coaching team, but you also need a supportive audience and the media. I also remember Beatrice Egli singing the Swiss anthem before the Norway game. I was 10 meters away from that woman and it was a goosebump moment. That's also an image that I carry in my heart.

So they're not even that angry with us?

Of course not. I'm the lucky one. I've traveled to many countries and have learned to enjoy every experience - whether in disciplined Switzerland, fun-loving Brazil or dangerous Haiti. You can take something from everything. Switzerland is one of the countries I will always remember. I am very grateful for that.

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