On Whit Monday, the women's national team will start their preparations for the home European Championships in Magglingen. Coach Pia Sundhage answers questions from the media at a press conference.
The press conference is over
Noelle Maritz says goodbye and the press conference comes to an end. Thank you for watching and see you next time!
"Showing good performances that were not rewarded"
Maritz is asked about the fact that Switzerland have not won in eight games. Is the national team in crisis? "I wouldn't say a crisis. You have to look at how the games have gone, we've put in good performances that haven't been rewarded. We've also played against top teams recently."
Sundhage says goodbye
Coach Pia Sundhage is succeeded by Noelle Maritz.
Goalkeeper question
She had not spoken to the goalkeepers after the last few games. But she will do that in the next few days, together with the goalkeeping coach.
Training sessions will be crucial
Sundhage is looking forward to the training sessions, where a lot of games will be played and the players will have to recommend themselves for the European Championships. She wants competition.
"Our midfield is strong"
For Sundhage, there are still many unanswered questions about how she wants to play, whether with a back line of three or four. For her, it is also crucial how good the midfield is. "Our midfield is strong and when the last pass is made forward, it doesn't matter who plays up front."
Self-confidence
"We need to build confidence by looking at our performance and not whether we win." This self-confidence should increase thanks to the home European Championship, even if the national team is under great pressure.
Ramona Bachmann
One player who could pose a threat in the opposition penalty area is Ramona Bachmann. "She's not yet fit," says Sundhage. But she is confident that she will be from July 2 and the first game against Norway.
"We are very disappointed"
Sundhage is asked about the last few games and is disappointed: "We concede a lot of goals but don't score any." The team needs to create more chances, which they see in training, but not in the games.
The press conference begins
Pia Sundhage opens the press conference and says that she is looking forward to the next few weeks. Now the question and answer session begins.
Hello and welcome ...
... to the press conference at the women's national team meeting in Magglingen. Coach Pia Sundhage will be answering questions from the media from 12:20 pm.