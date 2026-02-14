  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Former national team coach Pia Sundhage becomes national coach of Haiti

SDA

14.2.2026 - 06:45

Pia Sundhage, the new coach of the Haitian women's national team
Pia Sundhage, the new coach of the Haitian women's national team
Keystone

Former Swiss women's national team coach Pia Sundhage has a job again. The Swede will coach Haiti's women's national team.

Keystone-SDA

14.02.2026, 06:45

14.02.2026, 07:52

The announcement of the surprising new job was made on Friday, the day Sundhage turned 66. It also came three months after the official decision by the Swiss Football Association to end the collaboration with the experienced northerner, not to extend her contract and instead to pursue a future with the Spaniard Rafel Navarro. Sundhage herself would have been prepared to continue working in our country under certain circumstances.

Before his two-year stint in Switzerland, Sundhage had also worked as a national coach in the USA, Sweden and Brazil. In Haiti, they hope that the new coach will "promote talent and the sustainable progress of the national team". The team from the Caribbean state is currently in 50th place in the FIFA world rankings.

More from the department

Potential for improvement. 12th place for Swiss football in the sustainability ranking

Potential for improvement12th place for Swiss football in the sustainability ranking

Super League. Evenly matched duel in Zurich - Thun aims for historic victory

Super LeagueEvenly matched duel in Zurich - Thun aims for historic victory

Surprise in Ligue 1. Embolo scores in Rennes' gala against PSG

Surprise in Ligue 1Embolo scores in Rennes' gala against PSG