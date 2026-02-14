Pia Sundhage, the new coach of the Haitian women's national team Keystone

Former Swiss women's national team coach Pia Sundhage has a job again. The Swede will coach Haiti's women's national team.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The announcement of the surprising new job was made on Friday, the day Sundhage turned 66. It also came three months after the official decision by the Swiss Football Association to end the collaboration with the experienced northerner, not to extend her contract and instead to pursue a future with the Spaniard Rafel Navarro. Sundhage herself would have been prepared to continue working in our country under certain circumstances.

Before his two-year stint in Switzerland, Sundhage had also worked as a national coach in the USA, Sweden and Brazil. In Haiti, they hope that the new coach will "promote talent and the sustainable progress of the national team". The team from the Caribbean state is currently in 50th place in the FIFA world rankings.