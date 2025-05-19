The 5 most important Nati answers Pia Sundhage: "If Bachmann brings her baby to the European Championship, that would be good for the team"

Nati coach Pia Sundhage has announced the squad for the upcoming Nations League matches. The Swede explains why Alisha Lehmann and Coumba Sow have once again not made the squad.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pia Sundhage announces the squad for the next Nations League games against France and Norway.

Alisha Lehmann is once again not included: "She hasn't had much playing time recently. That makes it a bit more difficult."

Sundhage also reveals that Ramona Bachmann, who has been a mother since the beginning of May, will probably be able to have her baby with her at the European Championships. Show more

National team coach Pia Sundhage has announced her squad for the upcoming Nations League games against France (Friday, May 30) and Norway (Tuesday, June 3). These are the last competitive matches before the upcoming home European Championships, which begin in July.

These are the five most important questions that Sundhage has answered.

As things stand today, would you field the same squad for the European Championships?

This is not the European Championship squad. It's important for everyone, both those who have been called up and those who are not, to know that they still have a chance. The door is still open. We will definitely try out a few things. It's May 19 and the most important game is on July 2 against Norway (European Championship opener, ed.). So we still have time. We'll still be observing and discussing a lot before the European Championship squad is announced on June 23. It's not about fielding the 23 best players, but about putting together the best team. At the moment, the door is not closed for anyone.

Riola Xhemaili is back in your squad after a strong season at PSV. What do you expect from her?

If we look back at all the games we've played, it's noticeable that we don't have any classic goalscorers. We have maybe ten players with two goals. So this is a chance for Riola to come in and make a difference. She has a strong header and has scored a lot of goals, so this is her chance to prove herself.

Big names like Coumba Sow and Alisha Lehmann are once again missing from the squad. Why are they not in the squad?

Coumba Sow still has a chance of being called up. I really like the fact that there's so much competition in midfield. So we'll see.

When it comes to Alisha Lehmann, the problem is that she hasn't had much game time. That makes it a bit more difficult. She also had a slight injury. We'll see how things go over the next two games. As I said, we don't have enough goalscorers. It depends on how the strikers do. It's a competition and we still have time.

YB heroine Naomi Luyet is also not involved. Why is that?

I have so much respect for her story. If you look at the last game and think what she went through (she suffered a persistent pelvic injury in November, the ed.). She came on for YB in the championship final and had a huge impact in just five minutes. That was great to see. So there are a lot of positives, but let's not get ahead of ourselves and, as I said, there's still a lot of time before July 2. Hopefully she will get better and better. But right now I think it's too early.

How is the new mother Ramona Bachmann doing and can she take her son to the European Championships?

I've spoken to Ramona. She is happy. She is now a soccer-playing mother. She's been training with the club and it's not yet clear whether she'll join the team or not. At the moment she's in the squad and the fitness coach is making sure he can give her all the support he can.

Because a player like that, with so much experience, when she gets fit, she'll help the team and that's crucial. I hope the fact that she became a mother helps. You're happy, you do everything. That's why I hope that when I see her again, she's a happy mother and a good footballer.

Bringing the baby to the European Championship is an issue. It's not set in stone yet, but we'll work it out. It would be good for her, the family and also for the team.

