  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Soccer Pia Sundhage optimistic ahead of test match

SDA

24.10.2025 - 05:31

Coach Pia Sundhage is looking forward to the first international match since the European Championships
Coach Pia Sundhage is looking forward to the first international match since the European Championships
Keystone

On Friday evening, the Swiss national team will face Canada in a test match in Lucerne. The 2021 Olympic champions are a tough opponent for Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA

24.10.2025, 05:31

Coach Pia Sundhage is delighted that the Canadians are coming to Switzerland for their first game after the home European Championships in the summer. "They're a good team, that's perfect. The better the opponents, the better. I'm looking forward to it."

Sundhage also revealed that she still trusts a 3-5-2 system. During the three days at the camp, they had mainly worked on creating more goalscoring opportunities.

Other than that, the Swede was not very forthcoming at the press conference the day before the game. When asked which goalkeeper would be on the pitch, she simply smiled and said: "We'll see." When asked whether Riola Xhemaili, who has already scored seven goals for her club PSV Eindhoven, would be in the starting eleven, she again replied: "Let's see if she plays tomorrow."

At least Sundhage was a little clearer about the chances of victory. "I think we have a good chance. It's phenomenal to be playing at home again. And after this wonderful European Championship, it would be great to follow it up with a win."

European Championship heroine Riola Xhemaili, who fired Switzerland into the European Championship quarter-finals against Spain (0:2) with a last-minute equalizer in the final group game against Finland, is also confident. "Of course we have a little less pressure. But we still want to show our best side and have fun on the pitch. Just like at the European Championships."

More from the department

FCB notes on the Lyon defeat. Hitz with blackout, offense remains pale - eight Basel players unsatisfactory

FCB notes on the Lyon defeatHitz with blackout, offense remains pale - eight Basel players unsatisfactory

Women's national team. Why Alisha Lehmann feels at home in Como

Women's national teamWhy Alisha Lehmann feels at home in Como

Video highlights. YB manages to break free in the Europa League

Video highlightsYB manages to break free in the Europa League