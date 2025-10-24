Coach Pia Sundhage is looking forward to the first international match since the European Championships Keystone

On Friday evening, the Swiss national team will face Canada in a test match in Lucerne. The 2021 Olympic champions are a tough opponent for Switzerland.

Coach Pia Sundhage is delighted that the Canadians are coming to Switzerland for their first game after the home European Championships in the summer. "They're a good team, that's perfect. The better the opponents, the better. I'm looking forward to it."

Sundhage also revealed that she still trusts a 3-5-2 system. During the three days at the camp, they had mainly worked on creating more goalscoring opportunities.

Other than that, the Swede was not very forthcoming at the press conference the day before the game. When asked which goalkeeper would be on the pitch, she simply smiled and said: "We'll see." When asked whether Riola Xhemaili, who has already scored seven goals for her club PSV Eindhoven, would be in the starting eleven, she again replied: "Let's see if she plays tomorrow."

At least Sundhage was a little clearer about the chances of victory. "I think we have a good chance. It's phenomenal to be playing at home again. And after this wonderful European Championship, it would be great to follow it up with a win."

European Championship heroine Riola Xhemaili, who fired Switzerland into the European Championship quarter-finals against Spain (0:2) with a last-minute equalizer in the final group game against Finland, is also confident. "Of course we have a little less pressure. But we still want to show our best side and have fun on the pitch. Just like at the European Championships."