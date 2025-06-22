Pia Sundhage (65) looks back with photos. One highlight is her singing performance with Sweden's national team in 1988. Now the national team coach shows blue Sport that she's still got it.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue Sport presents Pia Sundhage with photos from her life and lets the national team coach reminisce.

The Swede laughs when she sees an old photo of herself and her former colleagues from the Swedish national team in the recording studio.

"It was so much fun in the studio," says Sundhage and even gives blue Sport a vocal sample. Show more

Four championship titles, two cup wins in Sweden and the European Championship title in 1984 - Pia Sundhage made a name for herself in her home country even before her impressive coaching career. To this day, she is the third highest scorer for Sweden with 71 international goals, and in 1988 she was immortalized on a stamp in her home country.

Sundhage not only performs on the pitch, but also off it. Singing has become her trademark. So it comes as no surprise that she immediately starts singing when blue Sport presents her with a photo from 1988 in which she sings a song with her Swedish colleagues from the national team at the time. "It was so much fun in the studio," says Sundhage. You can tell.

We'd love to hear Sundhage sing with such exuberance after the opening game against Norway on July 2.

