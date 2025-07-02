Pia Sundhage has to cope with another setback Keystone

National coach Pia Sundhage is crestfallen after the defeat against Norway in the European Championship opener. But the Swede is fighting back.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Pia Sundhage arrives in the press conference room at St. Jakob Park late on Wednesday evening. Sitting next to the Swiss national team coach is Géraldine Reuteler, who has been voted the best player in this match between Switzerland and Norway by UEFA.

At first glance, it's a picture that could stir up optimism in Swiss football. Optimism that this long-awaited first appearance of the Swiss national team at the home European Championship could have been crowned with success. That Sundhage's players, supported by more than 34,000 fans, had scored their first three points and taken a first step towards their first ever appearance in the European Championship quarter-finals.

But appearances are deceptive.

The Swiss points account is just as empty after this atmospheric premiere in a magnificent setting as it was before the start of the tournament. And Sundhage is left with only one realization in this thankless setting, in which she is bombarded with questions that she will probably only be able to answer with a little distance from this match: Despite a good performance, despite many opportunities, her team ended up without scoring.

The weakness with standards

"I'm very happy with the first half," says Sundhage. "We got into the game very well and put a lot of pressure on them." And then? "We lost control of the game because we didn't defend a stationary ball well." The Swede talks about Ada Hegerberg's equalizer, which completely changed the physiognomy of the game. "At this level, it takes so little to turn a game around. We saw that again today."

Even if a certain melancholy can be read into the 65-year-old's words, Sundhage is keen to take positives from this first European Championship evening. "I'm very disappointed today. But we can take a lot of good things away with us, both individually and as a team." The courage and offensive drive give her confidence, as does the fact that her players conceded little defensively. "We'll keep working and do everything we can to give Iceland a difficult game in Bern. I promise that."