Pia Sundhage is Brazil's national coach from 2019 to 2023 and works with six-time world soccer star Marta. The national team coach tells blue Sport a particularly beautiful story.

Luca Betschart

Marta is one of the greatest figures in football. The Brazilian has been named World Player of the Year six times and has scored 126 goals for her home country in over 200 international matches - and has also made Pia Sundhage cheer at times.

Sundhage is Brazil's national coach between 2019 and 2023 and goes into raptures when she thinks back to her time with the exceptional player. "A fantastic player," says the national team coach in an interview with blue Sport and remembers one story in particular from the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"I remember one situation well. We were on the way to the interviews," says Sundhage. "The bus ride took an hour. Marta played Brazilian songs the whole way. It was just her, the association president and me on the bus."

Sundhage enjoyed the spontaneous private concert to the full. "I thanked her," says the Swede and emphasizes: "It was one of my best moments: just listening to Marta sing and play Brazilian songs."

