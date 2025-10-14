Two and a half months after the successful home European Championships, the Swiss women's national team will go into two international test matches without any major changes. Coach Pia Sundhage explains that she wants to extend her contract.

Patrick Lämmle

Pia Sundhage's contract as national coach of the Swiss women's soccer team expires at the end of the year. In the first media conference since the end of the European Championship two and a half months ago, the 65-year-old Swede made it clear that she also wants to take the team to the World Cup qualifiers - on one condition. "I need a full-time assistant." She is now in negotiations with the association.

Sundhage assured us that she does not have a deadline: "Or December 31," she said with a laugh. However, she made it clear that she would "love to be part of this team's continued journey". "The European Championship in Switzerland was a unique and fantastic experience."

For the two test matches against Canada (number 9 in the world) in a week's time in Lucerne on Friday and Scotland (number 25) in Dunfermline on Tuesday, October 28, she has called up 20 of the 23 players from the European Championship squad. The only players missing are the injured Svenja Fölmli and Laia Ballesté as well as Sandrine Gaillard (formerly Mauron), who wants to settle in in North America after her transfer to Tampa Bay. In their place, Aurélie Csillag, Leela Egli (both SC Freiburg) and Lia Kamber (FC Basel), three players with national team experience, will return.

Sundhage is certain that qualifying for the 2027 World Cup finals in Brazil will definitely be difficult. The draw for the European groups will take place on November 4. There will be a public training session next Monday in Weggis (5.30 pm).

