The Italian club Piacenza, which currently plays in Serie D, sacked two coaches on Tuesday.

Between 1993 and 2003, Piacenza Calcio was a regular guest in Serie A. Footballers such as Giuseppe Signori, the Inzaghi brothers and Alberto Gilardino played for the club from Emilia-Romagna. After relegation from the top flight in 2003, Serie B is the club's home. Swiss players such as Alain Nef, Simone Grippo and Marco Padalino played for the club during this period. This was followed by a sporting collapse. In 2012, the club was even bankrupt and had to file for insolvency. The result: only amateur football. In 2016, the club managed to return to professional football.

Today, Piacenza plays in Serie D (the fourth-highest league). But what happened this week was extraordinary, even by Italian standards.

At the weekend, Carmine Parlato was on the sidelines as Piacenza lost 1-0 to San Marino and were only 11th in the championship. On Tuesday morning, president Marco Polenghi sacked the coach, who had only been appointed on October 7. Sports director Alessio Sestu also had to go.

The club presents Simone Bentivoglio as his successor. The 39-year-old also led the first training session on Tuesday, which was abruptly interrupted. Piacenza supporters stormed onto the pitch and demanded his dismissal, as reported by "football-italia". The organized fan scene is also threatening to boycott all matches. The reason for their protest lies in Bentivoglio's past. In 2011, he was involved in a gambling scandal for which he was banned for 13 months.

The club sees no other way out than to terminate his contract again - by mutual agreement.

In the evening, the club presented Stefano Rossini. The very coach who was sacked in October - despite an impressive record of two wins, two draws and just one defeat - to make way for Parlato. Even Sion boss Christian Constantin has never managed three different coaches on the same day. And the impatient Hoppers also have more patience.

The new - and old - man Stefano Rossini.