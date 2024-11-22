  1. Residential Customers
Posse in Italy Piacenza has three coaches - in one day

Syl Battistuzzi

22.11.2024

The new - and old - man Stefano Rossini.
The new - and old - man Stefano Rossini.
Screenshot Facebook Piacenza Calcio

The Italian club Piacenza, which currently plays in Serie D, sacked two coaches on Tuesday.

22.11.2024, 13:30

22.11.2024, 15:07

Between 1993 and 2003, Piacenza Calcio was a regular guest in Serie A. Footballers such as Giuseppe Signori, the Inzaghi brothers and Alberto Gilardino played for the club from Emilia-Romagna. After relegation from the top flight in 2003, Serie B is the club's home. Swiss players such as Alain Nef, Simone Grippo and Marco Padalino played for the club during this period. This was followed by a sporting collapse. In 2012, the club was even bankrupt and had to file for insolvency. The result: only amateur football. In 2016, the club managed to return to professional football.

Today, Piacenza plays in Serie D (the fourth-highest league). But what happened this week was extraordinary, even by Italian standards.

At the weekend, Carmine Parlato was on the sidelines as Piacenza lost 1-0 to San Marino and were only 11th in the championship. On Tuesday morning, president Marco Polenghi sacked the coach, who had only been appointed on October 7. Sports director Alessio Sestu also had to go.

The club presents Simone Bentivoglio as his successor. The 39-year-old also led the first training session on Tuesday, which was abruptly interrupted. Piacenza supporters stormed onto the pitch and demanded his dismissal, as reported by "football-italia". The organized fan scene is also threatening to boycott all matches. The reason for their protest lies in Bentivoglio's past. In 2011, he was involved in a gambling scandal for which he was banned for 13 months.

The club sees no other way out than to terminate his contract again - by mutual agreement.

In the evening, the club presented Stefano Rossini. The very coach who was sacked in October - despite an impressive record of two wins, two draws and just one defeat - to make way for Parlato. Even Sion boss Christian Constantin has never managed three different coaches on the same day. And the impatient Hoppers also have more patience.

The new - and old - man Stefano Rossini.

The GC coaches since 2000
The GC coaches since 2000. Roy Hodgson: 02.08.1999 to 30.06.2000

Roy Hodgson: 02.08.1999 to 30.06.2000

Image: Keystone

The GC coaches since 2000. Hans-Peter "Bidu" Zaugg: 01.07.2000 to 31.12.2001

Hans-Peter "Bidu" Zaugg: 01.07.2000 to 31.12.2001

Image: Keystone

The GC coaches since 2000. Marcel Koller: 09.01.2001 to 02.10.2003

Marcel Koller: 09.01.2001 to 02.10.2003

Image: Keystone

The GC coaches since 2000. Carlos Bernegger: <br>03.10.2003 to 22.12.2003<br>05.10.2004 to 22.12.2004<br>22.05.2007 to 30.06.2007<br>13.03.2017 to 24.08.2013

Carlos Bernegger:
03.10.2003 to 22.12.2003
05.10.2004 to 22.12.2004
22.05.2007 to 30.06.2007
13.03.2017 to 24.08.2013

Image: Keystone

The GC coaches since 2000. Alain Geiger: 23.12.2003 to 04.10.2004

Alain Geiger: 23.12.2003 to 04.10.2004

Image: Keystone

The GC coaches since 2000. Hanspeter Latour: <br>23.12.2004 to 02.01.2006<br>01.07.2007 to 10.06.2009

Hanspeter Latour:
23.12.2004 to 02.01.2006
01.07.2007 to 10.06.2009

Image: Keystone

The GC coaches since 2000. Krassimir Balakov: 16.01.2006 to 21.05.2007

Krassimir Balakov: 16.01.2006 to 21.05.2007

Image: Keystone

The GC coaches since 2000. Ciriaco Sforza: 11.06.2009 to 15.04.2012

Ciriaco Sforza: 11.06.2009 to 15.04.2012

Image: Keystone

The GC coaches since 2000. Uli Forte: <br>16.04.2012 to 30.06.2013<br>09.04.2019 to 09.02.2020

Uli Forte:
16.04.2012 to 30.06.2013
09.04.2019 to 09.02.2020

Image: Keystone

The GC coaches since 2000. Michael Skibbe: 01.07.2013 to 07.01.2015

Michael Skibbe: 01.07.2013 to 07.01.2015

Image: Keystone

The GC coaches since 2000. Pierluigi Tami: 15.01.2015 to 12.03.2017

Pierluigi Tami: 15.01.2015 to 12.03.2017

Image: Keystone

The GC coaches since 2000. Murat Yakin: 25.08.2017 to 10.04.2018

Murat Yakin: 25.08.2017 to 10.04.2018

Image: Keystone

The GC coaches since 2000. Mathias Walther: 11.04.2018 to 22.04.2018

Mathias Walther: 11.04.2018 to 22.04.2018

Image: Keystone

The GC coaches since 2000. Thorsten Fink: 23.04.2018 to 03.03.2019

Thorsten Fink: 23.04.2018 to 03.03.2019

Image: Keystone

The GC coaches since 2000. Tomislav Stipic: 06.03.2019 to 08.04.2019

Tomislav Stipic: 06.03.2019 to 08.04.2019

Image: Keystone

The GC coaches since 2000. Goran Djuricin: 10.02.2020 to 14.05.2020

Goran Djuricin: 10.02.2020 to 14.05.2020

Image: Keystone

The GC coaches since 2000. Zoltan Kadar: <br>15.05.2020 to 03.08.2020<br>06.05.2021 to 30.06.2021

Zoltan Kadar:
15.05.2020 to 03.08.2020
06.05.2021 to 30.06.2021

Image: Keystone

The GC coaches since 2000. Carlos Pereira: 06.08.2020 until 05.05.2021

Carlos Pereira: 06.08.2020 until 05.05.2021

Image: Keystone

The GC coaches since 2000. Giorgio Contini: 01.07.2021 until 30.06.2023

Giorgio Contini: 01.07.2021 until 30.06.2023

Image: Keystone

The GC coaches since 2000. Bruno Berner: 01.07.2023 until 09.04.2024

Bruno Berner: 01.07.2023 until 09.04.2024

Image: Keystone

The GC coaches since 2000. Marco Schällibaum: 10.04.2024 until 05.11.2024

Marco Schällibaum: 10.04.2024 until 05.11.2024

Image: Keystone

The GC coaches since 2000. Tomas Oral: since 19.11.2024

Tomas Oral: since 19.11.2024

Image: Keystone

