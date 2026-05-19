Charles Pickel will play with DR Congo at the World Cup Keystone

The Democratic Republic of Congo Football Association has announced its squad for the World Cup. The squad includes Swiss-born Charles Pickel and Timothy Fayulu.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Pickel, who hails from Solothurn, made several appearances for Swiss U-national teams until 2018, but never made it into the senior squad. He has played for Congo since 2023 and has already made 33 international appearances.

Fayulu from Geneva has made three (partial) appearances so far, but still played his part in qualifying for the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The goalkeeper was substituted for the penalty shoot-out in the play-off game against Nigeria and saved two attempts. The DR Congo then secured their World Cup ticket in the intercontinental play-off against Jamaica (1:0 after extra time).

In addition to Pickel and Fayulu, long-time YB player Meschack Elia also made the squad. The DR Congo will face Portugal, Colombia and Uzbekistan in the country's second World Cup appearance.