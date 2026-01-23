Switzerland will face co-host Canada in its final World Championship group stage game in Vancouver. A draw would likely be acceptable to both teams. But Swiss national team director Pierluigi Tami makes it clear: The Swiss national team wants the win.

First place isn't all good Pierluigi Tami: Does the Swiss national team really want to win its group?

No time? blue News summarizes for you In their final group match, Switzerland will face Canada for the top spot in the group.

Winning the group, however, wouldn’t come without its drawbacks. National team director Pierluigi Tami makes it clear: “We want to win.”

Tami expects a different game against Canada than against Qatar and Bosnia, saying: “The Swiss national team has shown its strength. But we’ve also seen where we absolutely need to improve.”

On Wednesday, the big showdown for the Swiss national team takes place in Vancouver. The match against host Canada will decide the group title. Switzerland must win to finish first in Group B. A draw is enough for Canada.

In the run-up to the match, there’s heated debate over whether winning the group would actually be an advantage—or if it wouldn’t be better to advance as the runner-up. At least in terms of the rest of the tournament and kickoff times for fans in Switzerland, finishing second would certainly have the stronger case.

From a logistical standpoint, it wouldn’t be so bad if Switzerland didn’t win its final group match. Then the Swiss national team could play its round of 16 match in Los Angeles (against the second-place team from Group A) and stay in San Diego. If they win the group, they’d have to fly to Vancouver again.

“We’re not thinking about that. We want first place,” Nati Director Pierluigi Tami makes clear in “Heimspiel bei der Nati.” “If we finish second, there’s also the risk that we’d have to fly the day after the Canada game and would have a very short break before the round of 32.”

If the Swiss national team wins the group, it would have more than a week to prepare for its next opponent—a third-place team from another group. However, as was the case at the 2022 World Cup, Portugal would then await them in the round of 16, provided the Portuguese win their group and advance past the round of 32. As we recall, four years ago in Qatar, Switzerland suffered a bitter 1-6 defeat.

Finally, an opponent that wants to compete

The Swiss national team doesn’t want to get caught up in number-crunching and speculation; instead, they’ll try to win against Canada as well. Tami believes that the fact the Canadians are set up a bit more offensively than previous opponents could work in Switzerland’s favor: “In our last four games against Jordan, Australia, Qatar, and Bosnia, we dominated the entire match but struggled to create danger in the final 30 meters against these deep-lying opponents. I hope the game against Canada will be a little different.”

The Canadians made a strong statement with their 6–0 win over Qatar. Nevertheless, Switzerland still takes the field as the favorite in Vancouver. “The Swiss national team has nothing to fear from any team in the world,” says blue Sport Editor-in-Chief Andy Böni.

And Tami: “I’m optimistic, but we have to keep our feet on the ground. We haven’t achieved anything yet; the biggest hurdle still lies ahead of us.” He sees a positive trend, says the national team director. “The team has shown its strength. But we’ve also seen where we absolutely have to improve.”

Watch the full discussion in the video