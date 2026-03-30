  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Squad for World Cup qualifiers Pilgrim and Vallotto back in the squad - Muratovic in for the first time

Luca Betschart

30.3.2026

Switzerland face two crucial games in the World Cup qualifiers. Rafel Navarro's team will face Turkey, who are also still unblemished after two games, with the aim of winning their group.

30.03.2026, 10:50

30.03.2026, 13:08

The Spanish national coach has made three changes to his squad for the home game on April 14 in Zurich and four days later in Sinop, Turkey. Compared to February, Alayah Pilgrim and Smilla Vallotto return to the 23-player squad.

AS Roma player Pilgrim had to sit out the victories against Northern Ireland (2-0) and Malta (4-1) due to a knee injury, while Wolfsburg's Vallotto was absent due to tonsil surgery. "Both are important players for us and are now fit again," said Navarro at the presentation of the squad in Zurich.

Mercenary check. Herzog with mega-buck ++ Inauen scores ++ Reuteler makes history at the Sports Awards

Mercenary checkHerzog with mega-buck ++ Inauen scores ++ Reuteler makes history at the Sports Awards

First call-up for 19-year-old Muratovic

Amina Muratovic has been called up for the senior national team for the first time. The central defender played 90 minutes in the cup win over Servette Chênois in Winterthur on Sunday. The 19-year-old from Vaud has been under contract with Geneva since the summer of 2022. She has already made 19 appearances for the Swiss U19 national team.

"She's young, very strong in tackles and I like her attitude in defense. In the cup final, I saw how she communicated diligently with her teammates and also drove them on. I like this type of player, including her defensive skills," said national coach Navarro. The training camp, which begins on April 8, is "a good opportunity to introduce her to the senior team".

Turks have yet to concede a goal

Speaking of opportunities, the Spaniard also sees the two matches against Turkey as such. It's a chance to "put ourselves in a very good position to win the group with two wins."

However, the Turks proved away against Northern Ireland (1:0) and at home against Malta (3:0) that they are clearly Switzerland's strongest opponents in the group.

The national team line-up

From the archive

More from this section

"You have to learn to lose"This funny anecdote from Varela shows why Seoane is a born coach

Power without end. Reuteler is the first woman to win the MVP of the Year award

Power without endReuteler is the first woman to win the MVP of the Year award

"Acute threat"Amnesty is very worried ahead of the World Cup

Will Bayern's star striker extend his contract?. Hoeness hopes Kane will stay:

Will Bayern's star striker extend his contract?Hoeness hopes Kane will stay: "But you never know when a Saudi comes ..."

In the midst of a relegation battle. Tottenham already part ways with coach Igor Tudor again

In the midst of a relegation battleTottenham already part ways with coach Igor Tudor again