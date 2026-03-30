Switzerland face two crucial games in the World Cup qualifiers. Rafel Navarro's team will face Turkey, who are also still unblemished after two games, with the aim of winning their group.

Luca Betschart

The Spanish national coach has made three changes to his squad for the home game on April 14 in Zurich and four days later in Sinop, Turkey. Compared to February, Alayah Pilgrim and Smilla Vallotto return to the 23-player squad.

AS Roma player Pilgrim had to sit out the victories against Northern Ireland (2-0) and Malta (4-1) due to a knee injury, while Wolfsburg's Vallotto was absent due to tonsil surgery. "Both are important players for us and are now fit again," said Navarro at the presentation of the squad in Zurich.

First call-up for 19-year-old Muratovic

Amina Muratovic has been called up for the senior national team for the first time. The central defender played 90 minutes in the cup win over Servette Chênois in Winterthur on Sunday. The 19-year-old from Vaud has been under contract with Geneva since the summer of 2022. She has already made 19 appearances for the Swiss U19 national team.

"She's young, very strong in tackles and I like her attitude in defense. In the cup final, I saw how she communicated diligently with her teammates and also drove them on. I like this type of player, including her defensive skills," said national coach Navarro. The training camp, which begins on April 8, is "a good opportunity to introduce her to the senior team".

Turks have yet to concede a goal

Speaking of opportunities, the Spaniard also sees the two matches against Turkey as such. It's a chance to "put ourselves in a very good position to win the group with two wins."

However, the Turks proved away against Northern Ireland (1:0) and at home against Malta (3:0) that they are clearly Switzerland's strongest opponents in the group.

The national team line-up

Das Aufgebot für die WM-Quali-Spiele im April 👌⚽️

La liste pour les matchs de qualification à la Coupe du monde en avril

Le convocate per le partite di qualificazione al Mondiale di aprile pic.twitter.com/e4lnCSwBv6 — 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) March 30, 2026

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