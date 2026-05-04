Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport provides you with an overview of Swiss female footballers abroad.

Patrick Lämmle

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Chelsea Livia Peng

Peng has been on the bench for Chelsea 16 times this calendar year, but now gets her first start against Leicester. Chelsea celebrated an unchallenged 3-1 victory and secured their place in next season's Champions League qualifiers. Peng was powerless to prevent the goal, which was set up by a hair-raising misplaced pass from her teammate. Particularly bitter for Peng: it is the only shot on goal.

Manchester City Iman Beney

Beney does not play in the 1-0 win against Liverpool. She watches from the bench as Rebecca Knaak scores the winning goal in stoppage time. One thing is clear: if Man City win their final league game on May 16, they will be crowned champions. Before that, however, the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea is on the agenda next weekend.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Aston Villa play West Ham United on Monday.

West Ham United Leila Wandeler

West Ham United play Aston Villa on Monday.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

West Ham United will play against Aston Villa on Monday.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

The 30-year-old has been missing Tottenham for the entire season. Spurs win 2-1 against London City Lionesses and will finish the league in 5th place.

Liverpool Aurélie Csillag

In the 1-0 defeat against Manchester City, Csillag was substituted in the 82nd minute with the score at 0-0. The game is lost due to a goal conceded in stoppage time.

Leicester City Alisha Lehmann

Lehmann was substituted against Chelsea in the 55th minute, by which time the score was already 1-3 and the result remained unchanged. It was already clear that Leicester would finish the season bottom of the table. Because the Women's Super League has been increased from 12 to 14 teams, this does not yet mean relegation. Leicester can still secure league survival with a win in the relegation play-off against Charlton Athletic, third in the WSL 2 table.

🇩🇪 Germany

Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Eintracht Frankfurt play against 1. FC Nürnberg on Monday.

Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Eintracht Frankfurt will play against 1. FC Nürnberg on Monday.

Frankfurt Noemi Ivelj

Eintracht Frankfurt will play against 1. FC Nürnberg on Monday.

Wolfsburg Smilla Vallotto

Vallotto is in the starting eleven for the 3-2 win against RB Leipzig, but is substituted at the break with the score at 0-1.

Hoffenheim Naomi Luyet

Hoffenheim will not play Bayern Munich until Wednesday because the champions from Munich played the semi-final second leg against Barcelona in the Champions League on Saturday. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Bayern lost the second leg in Barcelona 2-4 in front of 60,021 spectators.

Freiburg Julia Stierli

Stierli sits on the bench for the 5:1 win against Carl Zeiss Jena.

Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

Svenja Fölmli, on the other hand, had a great performance, scoring after just 39 seconds to make it 1-0. She also had a hand in the 2:0, set up the 3:0 and scored in the 87th minute to make it 5:1.

Freiburg Alena Bienz

Bienz plays for Freiburg, but does not score.

Fribourg Leela Egli

Egli is not in the Freiburg squad. Nevertheless, she can celebrate: for her strong season, in which she made her breakthrough in the Bundesliga (5 goals, 3 assists), she is voted into the Google Pixel Women's Bundesliga Team of the Season.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

Leipzig lose 2:3 against Wolfsburg: Herzog is caught in the near corner to equalize at 1:1, and is completely powerless in the two further goals conceded.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Lara Marti will probably not return to action until next season.

Union Berlin Nadine Böhi

Böhi sits on the bench in the 1-0 win against HSV.

Union Berlin Lia Kamber

Kamber once again plays for Union Berlin and puts in an impressive performance.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

Arfaoui does not play in the 3-0 defeat against Cologne. The three-time international moves to Freiburg for the coming season.

1st FC Cologne Irina Fuchs

The 20-year-old is not in the squad for the 3-0 win against Cologne as she is currently out injured.

1st FC Cologne Lydia Andrade

As in the previous week, Andrade scores a goal. She opened the scoring in the 19th minute of the 3-0 home win against Werder Bremen in front of 30,400 fans. She was substituted in the 59th minute and scored no more goals.

SGS Essen Ella Touon

Last week she scored twice against Carl Zeiss Jena, but was unable to build on her strong performance in the 4-0 defeat against Leverkusen. SGS Essen are in a relegation place with two rounds to go. The gap to the HSV women is three points.

1st FC Nuremberg Lara Meroni

Nuremberg play Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday.

Carl Zeiss Jena Elena Mühlemann

Against Freiburg, Mühlemann is substituted at the break with the score at 0:3. In the end, Carl Zeiss Jena lose 1:5 and are relegated.

🇮🇹 Italy

Juventus Turin Lia Wälti

Wälti plays in the 3-2 away win against Napoli. Juve thus consolidate third place, which entitles them to participate in the Champions League qualifiers. Two league games remain before the Turin side take on AS Roma in the Coppa final on May 24.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Calligaris once again misses out for Juve.

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

Pilgrim celebrated her 23rd birthday on April 29 and posted a few snapshots of the celebrations. But the fans were even happier three days later when they won the championship. Although Pilgrim was not in the squad for the 2:0 win against Ternana Calcio due to injury, she was there for the celebrations.

US Sassuolo Noemi Benz

Benz had all she could muster in the 0-0 draw against bottom side Genoa. With the point, Sassuolo secured their place in the league.

🇪🇸 Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

In the 4-2 win in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final, Schertenleib sits on the bench as he did in the first leg (1-1). Six games remain, two of which are finals (Copa de la Reina and Champions League). Barça have already clinched the league title.

RCD Espanyol Laia Ballesté

Ballesté was substituted in the 61st minute against relegation-threatened Alhama with the score at 1-3. There were no more goals after that.

🇫🇷 France

Dijon Meriame Terchoun

Terchoun and Co. are back in action on Wednesday away to Marseille.

RC Strasbourg Eseosa Aigbogun

Strasbourg play away against PSG on Wednesday.

RC Strasbourg Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Strasbourg play away against PSG on Wednesday.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

Xhemaili set up the 2:0 in the 2:1 win against Hera United. She had already provided the assist in the 1-0 win over Heerenveen the previous week. With two rounds to go, PSV have a four-point lead over Ajax Amsterdam and a five-point lead over Twente Enschede. PSV can clinch the title next Friday with a win against ADO Den Haag. PSV are also in the cup final.

🇳🇴 Norway

Valerenga Naina Inauen

Inauen plays herself into the limelight against LSK Kvinner. She set up the 1:0 in the 9th minute and scored the 2:0 three minutes later. In the end, Valerenga won 3:2. If Inauen continues to perform like this, she is likely to become a topic of discussion in the national team again.

🇺🇲 USA

Tampa Bay Sun Sandrine Gaillard

Sits on the bench in the 2-1 defeat against Fort Lauderdale.