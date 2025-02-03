Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport is keeping a close eye on the performances of Switzerland's professional female footballers abroad with a view to the 2025 European Championships at home.

Patrick Lämmle

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Arsenal Lia Wälti

Arsenal win the thriller away to Manchester City 4:3 and move past the Sky Blues. It is a hugely important victory in the battle for the Champions League places. Wälti was substituted in the 69th minute with the score at 3:3. Four days earlier, she had already played from the 59th minute in the 5-0 win over Bristol City in the FA Cup round of 16. Everything is going according to plan and she should soon be an option for the starting eleven again.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

West Ham lost 5-0 at home to Liverpool in the Cup, but only 1-0 away in the league on Sunday. Piubel was a substitute in the Cup but is back in the starting eleven at the weekend. The 24-year-old was off in the 68th minute, with West Ham already trailing.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

In the 2-0 defeat against Everton in the round of 16 of the FA Cup during the week, Bühler finally played the full distance again. In the 1-0 defeat against Manchester United on Sunday, however, she is back on the bench.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Aston Villa demanded everything from leaders Chelsea, but lost 1-0 thanks to an own goal in the 82nd minute by Sarah Mayling. Maritz played at left-back.

🇮🇹 Italy

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

Pilgrim was substituted against Sampdoria in the 74th minute with the score at 4-0. The 21-year-old tries to increase the score even further. In the 83rd minute, she shoots just over the goal from a good sixteen meters and in stoppage time, a shot from her is deflected onto the post. She made her comeback after a long injury break three days earlier in the second leg of the Cup quarter-final against Napoli. The Romans advance to the semi-finals thanks to a goal in the 5th minute of stoppage time.

AS Roma Eseosa Aigbogun

Aigbogun played the full distance in the Cup quarter-final against Napoli and, like Pilgrim, was substituted in the 74th minute on Saturday.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Leaders Juventus Turin were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom club Napoli. Viola Calligaris watches from the bench.

Juventus Turin Alisha Lehmann

Alisha Lehmann also misses out.

🇩🇪 Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Reuteler makes it 2:1 before the break in the top match against Leverkusen and scores in the 51st minute to make it 3:2. A strong performance from the Swiss Footballer of the Year.

Eintracht Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Nadine Riesen does not play for the current league leaders.

Werder Bremen Livia Peng

Werder Bremen celebrate a 4-1 away win against bottom team Potsdam. The most striking player is not Peng, but Larissa Mühlhaus, who contributes three goals.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

Arfaoui is in the starting eleven, but has to make way for former GC player Emoke Pápai in the 64th minute with the score at 1-1. Werder Bremen then scored three more goals.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

RB Leizpig lose 1-0 to Bayern Munich, with Herzog powerless to prevent the goal in the 11th minute. In the 25th minute, she was lucky not to concede a second goal after making a blunder. After that, she put in a confident performance and made all the saves she could.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Marti is substituted after the first half, although she puts in a solid performance.

RB Leipzig Lydia Andrade

Andrade injured his ankle in December and is out for a long time.

SC Freiburg Julia Stierli

Freiburg go down 3-0 against Hoffenheim. As usual, Stierli plays in the center of defense. But she can't prevent the goals either.

SC Freiburg Leela Egli

Leela Egli is in the starting eleven and plays up front. In the 56th minute she has to make way for Lisa Kolb.

SC Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

Fölmli, who scored a dream goal on her comeback last week, was substituted in the 71st minute against Hoffenheim with the score at 2-0. However, the 22-year-old was unable to turn the game around. After her comeback, she spoke to blue Sport about her biggest goal: To take part in the European Championship at home.

1st FC Cologne Alena Bienz

The match against SGS Essen was canceled at short notice. The reason was that the pitch at the Hafenstrasse stadium in Essen was unplayable.

Turbine Potsdam Mia Schmid

Schmid plays through in the 1:4 against Werder Bremen.

Turbine Potsdam Flavia Lüscher

Lüscher does not play against the bottom team.

🌎 Other leagues

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

After 16 wins in their first 16 games, Barcelona lose for the first time this season. Schertenleib did not play in the 2:1 home defeat against Levante. The defeat is all the more surprising given that Levante are second last in the Spanish league.

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

PSV Eindhoven dropped points, as in the previous week, but avoided dropping to third place. In the 55th minute, Xhemaili failed to score from close range against the goalkeeper and later set up the 2:2. The 21-year-old was cautioned five minutes before the end.

Hammarby IF Smilla Vallotto

In Sweden, competitive matches do not start again until March, i.e. after the first international matches of the year.

Dijon FCO Meriame Terchoun

Terchoun is not in the squad for the 3-0 win over bottom side Guingamp.

Seattle Reign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

The first championship match will take place on March 16. However, preparations have already begun.

Houston Dash Ramona Bachmann

Bachmann will play her first competitive game on March 15, one day before Crnogorcevic.

Northwestern Wildcats Anna Caterina Regazzoni

The Wildcats are also still preparing.

St. Pölten Ella Touon

For Touon, things will only get serious again next weekend.

