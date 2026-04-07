Traveling to the national team with confidence: Iman Beney (left) and Alayah Pilgrim Keystone

Keystone-SDA's overview of current events in the Swiss Women's Super League and a look at the performances of the national team players in the foreign leagues.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Women's Super League

THE FINAL ROUND. On the last matchday of the regular season, Aarau secured the last remaining place for the play-offs. Luzern and Thun will contest the promotion/relegation round with Yverdon and Sion. After 15 wins and two draws, Servette suffered their first defeat of the current championship with a 1-0 loss at Basel.

AND SO IT GOES ON. The play-off quarter-finals in the Women's Super League start on April 24 with the first legs. The following matches will be played: Servette - Aarau, YB - Rapperswil, Basel - St. Gallen, GC - FC Zurich. For the time being, the Swiss national team will play the groundbreaking matches in the World Cup qualifiers against Turkey. The home game will take place in Zurich on April 14, followed four days later by Rafel Navarro's team in Sinop.

Swiss women in foreign leagues

ITALY. Alayah Pilgrim celebrated her comeback in Serie A after almost three months out through injury, and the 22-year-old attacking player played a decisive role in AS Roma's 4:3 victory over Como. Pilgrim was substituted after the break when the score was 2:3 and crowned her comeback with the winning goal in the 54th minute. The Swiss international stole the ball from her opponent and scored from an acute angle. Pilgrim had been absent for the Serie A leaders since mid-January due to cartilage damage.

Lia Wälti also made a decisive impact in Juventus' 2:1 win in Florence. The player from Bern provided the assist for the winning goal after just under an hour. Despite the victory, a successful title defense is only theoretically possible. The double winners of the previous season, who are currently in 3rd place, are eleven points behind with four rounds remaining.

ENGLAND. Manchester City are through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The leaders of the English Women's Super League beat Birmingham 1-0. Iman Beney, who has made only brief appearances in the league of late, provided the assist for the only goal of the game after eight minutes.

SPAIN. Sydney Schertenleib is on an unstoppable path to the title with FC Barcelona. The Catalans celebrated their 16th win in a row with a 6-0 victory over Badalona and have a 13-point lead over first-placed Real Madrid with five rounds to go. Schertenleib scored in the 52nd minute with a long-range shot to make it 3-0.