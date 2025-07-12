Danique Stein was coach to FCB women's national team striker Alayah Pilgrim and reveals in "Home game with the women's national team" why she couldn't always rely on the top performer during this time.

Alayah Pilgrim makes her big European Championship appearance in the second group match against Iceland. 12 minutes after coming on as a substitute, the 22-year-old scored the decisive 2:0 and sent the Wankdorf in Bern shaking.

Danique Stein has known Pilgrim since she was young and will be her coach for the FCB women in the 2021/22 season. "I remember Alayah as a very positive player. She was still very young at the time. She was already a top performer at FCB, but she couldn't always get to the point," Stein tells Football Talk "Heimspiel bei der Frauen-Nati".

The many injuries were to blame. "She is extremely fast. Muscle injuries were very often on the list. I was always worried about whether she would be able to play the next day or not," says Stein. And: "That was a bit of a struggle. But now she's matured and knows that she has to bring her performance to the point. The higher the level, the more difficult it is if you miss a lot. Then you can also miss the boat - but she definitely hasn't missed it."

Michael Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport, wants to know more specifically. "What does that mean? Was young Alayah a bit snivelling or did she need a more professional attitude, more stretching, etc.?" Stein: "I think it was a bit of everything. She had the right attitude, but she had to learn the bite to provoke the pain threshold at certain moments. But that's still difficult at a young age."

The past. These days, former coach Steinsehr is delighted with the great performances of Pilgrim and the Nati women in front of thousands of fans. "Just thinking about the atmosphere in the stadium gives me chills."

