Serie A Pioli sacked as Fiorentina coach

SDA

4.11.2025 - 12:07

Stefano Pioli has already been sacked as coach of Fiorentina
Keystone

Stefano Pioli is no longer coach of Fiorentina. According to a statement from the club, the 60-year-old Italian has had to vacate his post after a short period in charge.

Keystone-SDA

04.11.2025, 12:07

04.11.2025, 13:09

Pioli's dismissal, who only took up the post in the summer, comes as no surprise. It is the result of the team's poor performance in the Serie A championship matches so far.

Fiorentina are still winless after ten rounds and are bottom of the table with just four points, which is the worst result in the early stages of a season in the club's 99-year history. Never before has the club from Florence been without a win after ten games, and never before has it lost four of its first five home games.

Pioli's compatriot Daniele Galloppa will take over responsibility for the Serie A team on an interim basis. Galloppa has previously coached youth teams at Fiorentina.

