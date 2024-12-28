Pirmin Schwegler returns to Eintracht Frankfurt as Head of Professional Football Keystone

Pirmin Schwegler returns to Eintracht Frankfurt as Head of Professional Football. The player from central Switzerland, who played for the Bundesliga club from 2009 to 2014, will take over the position from the beginning of 2025.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"He will be close to the team, hold many discussions and therefore be an important point of contact for the boys," said Frankfurt's Chief Sports Officer Markus Krösche, describing the job profile.

Schwegler, 37, held the same position at Hoffenheim for a year and a half until last September.