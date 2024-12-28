  1. Residential Customers
Return to Eintracht Pirmin Schwegler takes over management position in Frankfurt

SDA

28.12.2024 - 12:37

Pirmin Schwegler returns to Eintracht Frankfurt as Head of Professional Football
Pirmin Schwegler returns to Eintracht Frankfurt as Head of Professional Football
Keystone

Pirmin Schwegler returns to Eintracht Frankfurt as Head of Professional Football. The player from central Switzerland, who played for the Bundesliga club from 2009 to 2014, will take over the position from the beginning of 2025.

Keystone-SDA

28.12.2024, 12:37

28.12.2024, 12:55

"He will be close to the team, hold many discussions and therefore be an important point of contact for the boys," said Frankfurt's Chief Sports Officer Markus Krösche, describing the job profile.

Schwegler, 37, held the same position at Hoffenheim for a year and a half until last September.

