Alayah Pilgrim scores a brace in the Cup. Imago

An overview of current events in the Swiss Women's Super League and a look at the performances of the Nati players in the foreign leagues.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Women's Super League

THE GAME OF THE WEEK: The European Championship has shown that the women can thrill the crowds and fill Swiss stadiums. This momentum should be carried over into everyday league life. One measure that the league and the clubs have taken to facilitate this is to play more matches in the big stadiums. FC Basel took this to heart on the first matchday of the new season and opened the doors of St. Jakob-Park for the game against Aarau. 5,348 fans ensured a record crowd for a Basel match and saw Kim Kulig's team to an unchallenged 2-0 victory. Captain Jana Vojtekova scored the goals with a hand penalty and Lia Kamber with a well-placed low shot.

Basel celebrate a 2-0 win at the Joggeli to kick off the season. Keystone

RANKING: Servette-Chênois, Zurich, Basel and Grasshoppers got off to a winning start to the new season, with Geneva being the early leaders thanks to their commanding 4-0 victory at FC Luzern. Just behind the quartet are Young Boys and St. Gallen. The clash between the Bernese champions and the eastern Swiss side was the only game of the round to end in a points draw, with FCSG coming close to securing three points late on with a goal at the far post in stoppage time.

THE NEXT ROUND: The Grasshoppers and FC Zurich are back in action on Wednesday. The first Zurich derby of the season will take place on the GC campus in an early third round match. On Friday in a week's time, GC will again open the second round with a home game against Thun. The first clash between FCZ and YB will then take place in Zurich at the weekend. Before that, however, the Bernese team will be in action on Wednesday in the Champions League qualifier against Apollon Limassol.

FIGURE OF THE WEEK: Young Boys have sold over 2,200 season tickets for their women's team so far. That's more than five times as many as last season.

Swiss women in foreign leagues

ENGLAND: Seraina Piubel had to watch the European Championship from home. The West Ham United striker was only allowed to join the national team camp late from her club, and when she arrived, national team coach Pia Sundhage sent her home again after just one week. The Aargau native made no secret of her disappointment, as she had been an integral part of the Swiss team for several years. In the new football year, Piubel seems determined to convince everyone of her qualities. On Sunday, the 25-year-old scored twice in a test match against Liverpool (3:0). West Ham have two more tests coming up before they kick off their championship campaign at Tottenham on September 7.

GERMANY: During the European Championship, Géraldine Reuteler had to answer questions about her future time and again. It seemed unlikely that the player from Nidwalden would not move on to a bigger club after seven years in Frankfurt - especially as she was voted player of the match in all three of Switzerland's group games, which must have put her on the notepads of some sports managers. But Frankfurt is currently preparing for the Bundesliga season, which kicks off on September 5, and Reuteler is still there.

And with her Nadine Riesen and Noemi Ivelj. Ivelj, who was signed from Grasshoppers, has played one half in each of the test matches so far and has already experienced a very special reunion in her new home. In mid-August, GC traveled to Frankfurt for a test match - and thrashed the Bundesliga club 1:0. On Saturday, the Frankfurt team tested themselves against league rivals Freiburg and won 2:1. Svenja Fölmli scored for Freiburg.

Smilla Vallotto has made the move from Hammarby to the Bundesliga. The Geneva native now plays for Wolfsburg - and could soon win her first title. On Saturday, Wolfsburg, who finished second in the championship last season, will face double winners Bayern Munich in the Supercup in Karlsruhe.

SPAIN: FC Barcelona are preparing for the new season in Mexico, which will kick off for the Catalans on August 30. Two test matches were scheduled in Monterrey and Mexico City. First against a Mexican all-star team (2:2), then against Club America (2:1). Sydney Schertenleib was in the starting line-up for both games. In the second test on Sunday, the 18-year-old from Zurich had to be substituted after 21 minutes. The altitude in the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, which was packed with over 25,000 fans, was obviously getting to her. The stadium is 2240 meters above sea level.

ITALY: The ball doesn't roll again in Serie A until the beginning of October. For Eseosa Aigbogun and Alayah Pilgrim, however, things are already getting serious this week with AS Roma. The Romans will compete in the second qualifying round of the Champions League in Prague on Wednesday. Their opponents will be FK Aqtöbe from Kazakhstan. Pilgrim showed in the Cup that she is ready: in the 4:2 win against Ernana Calcio, she scored the 1:0 and 3:1 goals, although she was substituted in the 56th minute with a knock. Let's hope that this was a precautionary measure.

NETHERLANDS: Riola Xhemaili was a celebrated heroine with her goal against Finland at the European Championships, which enabled the Swiss national team to qualify for the knockout phase for the first time.

Now the 22-year-old from Solothurn wants to take the momentum back to her club. Last season, Xhemaili scored an impressive ten goals and provided six assists for PSV Eindhoven. While the championship doesn't get underway until September 6, the season nevertheless begins with a highlight for the Dutch side this week: on Wednesday, PSV and Xhemaili will face Manchester United in the Champions League qualifiers.