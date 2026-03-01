Seraina Piubel is back in the national team. Imago

On the occasion of a media appointment ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Malta, Seraina Piubel talks about her bitter omission from the squad for the European Championship, a mysterious injury and a very special e-mail.

She then picked up a "mysterious injury" and lost her regular place at West Ham United.

Piubel had not expected to be called up due to her situation at the club. Show more

Last summer, Seraina Piubel was not called up for the European Championship. The decision came as a surprise to many. She herself says: "I don't like to think back, it was a difficult time. When I was told that I wouldn't make the squad ... It was a slap in the face." However, she spent almost two months at home in Switzerland afterwards and was able to let everything sink in. "During the European Championships, I was really excited. Of course I would have loved to have been there, but my girls did a really great job."

She is all the more pleased that she is now back in the national team. "It came as a bit of a surprise," admits the 25-year-old. After all, Piubel has mostly only come off the bench at West Ham in recent months, meaning she has hardly been able to promote her own cause, and there has also been no exchange with national team coach Rafel Navarro. "I never spoke to him before I received the call-up," said Piubel. "I just received the email and saw that my name was on the list. I was over the moon, of course."

"I couldn't walk or run normally"

The fact that she doesn't play so often at West Ham doesn't worry her too much yet. Because there is an explanation for it. "After the European Championship, or rather before the winter break, I had a mysterious injury. I still don't know exactly what it was. "I suddenly had no more strength in my legs. I couldn't walk or run normally." She had an MRI and nerve tests, but no conclusive diagnosis was made. She was completely out of action for two months before she was able to feel her way back. "In terms of speed and explosiveness, I've only been back to 100 percent since January," says Piubel.

Switching clubs just because she doesn't play as often is not an option for her. "I don't want to run away from problems. I want to face up to the situation and show that I can assert myself at West Ham. After that, I can always look further." The fact that she feels at home in London also has to do with the surroundings. She lives with her boyfriend and excursions to the world metropolis are interesting for her circle of friends. Her parents also visit often. Just often or too often? Piubel laughs heartily and says: "I'm going to say perfect. They come often, but don't stay too long." We can only hope that her boyfriend feels the same way.

For now, however, Piubel is looking forward to the World Cup qualifiers. On March 3, the national team will play against Northern Ireland in Lausanne and four days later away against Malta.