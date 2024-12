Seraina Piubel can add her name to the list of goalscorers in the English league for the first time Keystone

Seraina Piubel scores for the first time in the English Women's Super League. The Swiss international scored in West Ham United's 5:2 derby win over Crystal Palace.

SDA

Piubel equalized in the 36th minute after trailing 2-0 and played a key role in the successful comeback.

It was Piubel's second goal for the Londoners following her move to the island from FC Zurich this summer. She has already scored once in the League Cup.

SDA