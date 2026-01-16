Michel Platini (right) and Gianni Infantino once worked together at UEFA. Keystone

Michel Platini and Gianni Infantino once worked together. Now the Frenchman has a clear opinion on the FIFA boss. Platini names a way to "stop Infantino from doing something stupid."

DPA dpa

Former UEFA President Michel Platini has clearly criticized his former companion Gianni Infantino and is hoping for a stronger commitment from Europe against the FIFA boss. "He was a good number two, but he is not a good number one. He worked very well at UEFA, but he has a problem: he likes rich and powerful people, those with money," the 70-year-old Frenchman told the Guardian about the president of football's world governing body. "That's his character. He was like that as number two, but he wasn't the boss then."

During Platini's time as leader of the European Football Union, Infantino was general secretary from 2009. When the then FIFA President Joseph Blatter and Platini were banned during the years of scandal in world football, Infantino was promoted to head of the world governing body in 2016. Blatter and Platini were finally acquitted in Switzerland in the trial over a million-euro payment.

Platini's hope for the UEFA president

Infantino has been criticized for his dealings with Donald Trump, among other things. The world association recently awarded the US President the newly introduced FIFA Peace Prize. "Unfortunately, Infantino has become more and more of an autocrat since the pandemic. He has lost the game. There is less democracy than in Blatter's time," said Platini.

The former world-class footballer is relying on UEFA with President Aleksander Ceferin to curb FIFA's influence in world football. "UEFA was always something important: it was a counterweight to the stupid things FIFA does. You have to be more forceful in defending the values of football," said Platini, referring to the Slovenian Ceferin: "I have no contact with him and I don't want to interfere, but I think this is the only way to stop Infantino from doing something stupid."

You might also be interested in this