In May, a shocking incident occurred in a 4th division match. A player from FC Sarajevo attacked the referee and beat him up. He is now banned for a long time.

In mid-May, a scandal broke out at the Gründenmoos sports complex in St. Gallen. In the match between the two fourth-division teams FC Sarajevo and FC Flawil, a player blows a fuse.

As TVO reported at the time, the FC Sarajevo player attacked the referee after receiving a red card for complaining and beat him up. The referee is even said to have suffered a broken jaw. The match was then abandoned. The league announced that it would investigate the incident.

The punishment against the FC Sarajevo player is now known. As reported by "Blick", he has been banned for 20 years until 2045. The punishment has been announced on the website of the Eastern Switzerland association. The reason: "Offenses before/during/after the match". FC Sarajevo will also receive 3,000 penalty points. Both clubs clearly distance themselves from the incident.

The penalty against a player of FC Sarajevo was published on the "OSV" website. Keystone

