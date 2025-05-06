Player of the season vote: Sanches prevails over Shaqiri - Gallery The currently injured Alvyn Sanches is the Super League player of the season Image: Keystone The player from Lausanne surprisingly beat Xherdan Shaqiri in the vote, in which only the players were allowed to vote Image: Keystone Servette have four players in the team of the season with Dereck Kutesa (pictured), Steve Rouiller, Timothé Cognat and Miroslav Stevanovic Image: Keystone Aarau's Nikola Gjorgjev (left) wins the vote in the Challenge League Image: Keystone Naomi Luyet from Young Boys is voted player of the season in the Women's Super League Image: Keystone Player of the season vote: Sanches prevails over Shaqiri - Gallery The currently injured Alvyn Sanches is the Super League player of the season Image: Keystone The player from Lausanne surprisingly beat Xherdan Shaqiri in the vote, in which only the players were allowed to vote Image: Keystone Servette have four players in the team of the season with Dereck Kutesa (pictured), Steve Rouiller, Timothé Cognat and Miroslav Stevanovic Image: Keystone Aarau's Nikola Gjorgjev (left) wins the vote in the Challenge League Image: Keystone Naomi Luyet from Young Boys is voted player of the season in the Women's Super League Image: Keystone

Surprise in the vote for player of the season: Lausanne's Alvyn Sanches is voted ahead of Xherdan Shaqiri by the Super League players.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Great honor for Alvyn Sanches. The currently injured Lausanne-Sport attacker has been voted "Golden Player" of the current season by the Super League players, as the Swiss Association of Football Players, which organizes the award, writes in a press release.

With twelve goals and four assists in 28 games, Sanches impressed his professional colleagues by the time voting closed at the end of March. Shortly before that, the 22-year-old from western Switzerland tore a cruciate ligament in his first international match for Switzerland.

Xherdan Shaqiri, who is well on his way to the title with Basel and has contributed 15 goals and 20 assists so far, including five goals and seven assists in the five games since the end of March, was surprisingly "only" voted into the eleven of the year.

In addition to Sanches and Shaqiri, Steve Rouiller, Timothé Cognat, Dereck Kutesa, Miroslav Stevanovic (all Servette), Marwin Keller, Jaouen Hadjam, Filip Ugrinic (all Young Boys), Kevin Carlos (Basel) and Mattia Zanotti (Lugano) were also voted into the team of the season.

Player of the season in the Challenge League is Nikola Gjorgjev from Aarau. In the Women's Super League, Naomi Luyet of Young Boys won the title.

The election has been organized annually by the Swiss Association of Football Players since 2006. Only the players in the respective leagues are allowed to vote. There is neither a jury nor a fan vote.