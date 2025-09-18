Arrival with problems: Adi Hütter and AS Monaco only arrive in Bruges on match day. Picture: dpa

A faulty plane throws AS Monaco's schedule into disarray. As a result, the team of former Bundesliga coach Adi Hütter will not travel to Belgium until match day.

After a problem with the air conditioning on board the plane, AS Monaco had to postpone their departure for the Champions League match at FC Brugge by one day. The French first division club will therefore only arrive in Belgium today on match day, confirmed Monaco coach Adi Hütter, formerly active in the Bundesliga.

"I don't know if this setback will have any impact as we are professional and changed our schedule immediately," said Hütter. "For technical reasons, it was not possible to travel as the safety of everyone could not be guaranteed."

Videos circulated on social media showing players in their underwear on the plane. They were sweaty and trying to catch their breath by fanning themselves.

