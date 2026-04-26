FC Basel are defeated 2-0 at home by FC Sion and have to catch up with the Valais side in the table. FCB defender Flavius Daniliuc is not at all satisfied with his team's performance.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the 2-0 defeat against Sion, FC Basel slipped to fifth place and are in danger of missing out on the European places.

Flavius Daniliuc looks for explanations after the game and says: "Today I simply have no more words."

Marwin Hitz also looks somewhat baffled by the game. What is clear, however, is his decision to end his career after the season. "As a family, we have decided to take this step," says Hitz. Show more

Basel wanted to show a reaction a week after the 3-1 defeat in Thun, but this went badly wrong in the home game against FC Sion. FCB lost 2-0 after a weak performance and had to concede fourth place to the Valais side.

"That's simply not enough. We set ourselves a lot of goals, but we don't get them on the pitch," said an annoyed Flavius Daniliuc in an interview with blue Sport after the game. "I simply have no more words today. Playing so listlessly - that's not worthy of FC Basel."

The Austrian defender also takes responsibility for himself. "We've conceded two goals again. We've conceded eight goals in the last three games. For me personally, that's catastrophic," says the defender. "And we simply can't do anything up front. We're not creating any chances and we're not even converting penalties. It's just difficult right now."

The creativity of the injured Xherdan Shaqiri is sorely missed. "But that's no excuse. When you play for FC Basel, you have to have the quality to replace him. We didn't manage that today," said Daniliuc.

For FCB, the defeat is also a bitter setback in the battle for the European places. Daniliuc: "I don't know how you can think about Europe now. Of course it's the club's goal and mine too. But it will be difficult like this."

Hitz on retirement: "For the first time I can book a vacation with my family"

Marwin Hitz is also looking for an explanation for the defeat after the match: "Something is missing in our game. We lacked the conviction and self-confidence to force the goal."

It was Hitz's first game after announcing his retirement. The goalkeeper said: "For the first time, I can book vacations with my family and plan a little further ahead. But after a game like this, it still feels like shit, to be honest."

For him, the time has come to end his career, says the 38-year-old. "It could have gone on, but you have to decide how much you want it. As a family, we have now decided to take this step, and I am very happy with that. Of course, I hope it will be a nice farewell with a few victories."