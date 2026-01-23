The World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico will go down in history as the highest-scoring tournament to date, which is hardly surprising given the expansion to 48 teams.

The third-place game, with ten goals (6–4 for England), was the highest-scoring match of the tournament

A total of 308 goals were scored in the tournament's 104 games. The previous record was 172 goals, set four years ago in Qatar over just 64 games.

On average, there were 2.96 goals per game in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The last time the average was higher was in 1970 (2.97). Four years ago in Qatar, there were 2.69 goals per game.