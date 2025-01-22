  1. Residential Customers
Challenge League Points deduction against Bellinzona confirmed

SDA

22.1.2025 - 10:38

AC Bellinzona will be deducted three points before the second half of the season
Keystone

The Disciplinary Commission of the Swiss Football League deducted three points from AC Bellinzona in mid-December. The SFL Court of Appeal has now confirmed this decision.

Keystone-SDA

22.01.2025, 10:38

The Ticino club from the Challenge League was punished for a "breach of the duty to provide information". Bellinzona had failed to submit confirmation of the payment of social security contributions for the month of September by the end of October, despite being granted a grace period.

With the confirmation by the Court of Appeal, the decision is final. AC Bellinzona retain their 7th place, but with 18 points they are now level on points with Stade Nyonnais and only two points ahead of bottom club Schaffhausen.

Table

1.Thun1896332:1933
2.Etoile Carouge1893632:2730
3.Aarau1885530:2229
4.Vaduz1877426:2628
5.Wil1867528:2325
6.Neuchâtel Xamax FCS1881930:3625
7.Bellinzona1856722:2818(-3)
8.Stade Nyonnais18531024:4018
9.Stade Lausanne-Ouchy1738628:2417
10.Schaffhausen1744921:2816

3 points deduction for Bellinzona due to license infringement

BRIEF SUMMARY

Ranking: 1. Thun 18/33 (32:19). 2. Etoile Carouge 18/30 (32:27). 3. Aarau 18/29 (30:22). 4. Vaduz 18/28 (26:26). 5. Wil 18/25 (28:23). 6. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 18/25 (30:36). 7. Bellinzona 18/18 (22:28). 8. Stade Nyonnais 18/18 (24:40). 9. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 17/17 (28:24). 10. Schaffhausen 17/16 (21:28).

