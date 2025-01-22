AC Bellinzona will be deducted three points before the second half of the season Keystone

The Disciplinary Commission of the Swiss Football League deducted three points from AC Bellinzona in mid-December. The SFL Court of Appeal has now confirmed this decision.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Ticino club from the Challenge League was punished for a "breach of the duty to provide information". Bellinzona had failed to submit confirmation of the payment of social security contributions for the month of September by the end of October, despite being granted a grace period.

With the confirmation by the Court of Appeal, the decision is final. AC Bellinzona retain their 7th place, but with 18 points they are now level on points with Stade Nyonnais and only two points ahead of bottom club Schaffhausen.

Table

1. Thun 18 9 6 3 32 : 19 33 2. Etoile Carouge 18 9 3 6 32 : 27 30 3. Aarau 18 8 5 5 30 : 22 29 4. Vaduz 18 7 7 4 26 : 26 28 5. Wil 18 6 7 5 28 : 23 25 6. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 18 8 1 9 30 : 36 25 7. Bellinzona 18 5 6 7 22 : 28 18 (-3) 8. Stade Nyonnais 18 5 3 10 24 : 40 18 9. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 17 3 8 6 28 : 24 17 10. Schaffhausen 17 4 4 9 21 : 28 16

3 points deduction for Bellinzona due to license infringement

BRIEF SUMMARY

Ranking: 1. Thun 33. 2. Etoile Carouge 30. 3. Aarau 29. 4. Vaduz 28. 5. Wil 25. 6. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 25. 7. Bellinzona 18. 8. Stade Nyonnais 18. 9. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 17. 10. Schaffhausen 16.

Ranking: 1. Thun 18/33. 2. Etoile Carouge 18/30. 3. Aarau 18/29. 4. Vaduz 18/28. 5. Wil 18/25. 6. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 18/25. 7. Bellinzona 18/18. 8. Stade Nyonnais 18/18. 9. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 17/17. 10. Schaffhausen 17/16.

Ranking: 1. Thun 18/33 (32:19). 2. Etoile Carouge 18/30 (32:27). 3. Aarau 18/29 (30:22). 4. Vaduz 18/28 (26:26). 5. Wil 18/25 (28:23). 6. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 18/25 (30:36). 7. Bellinzona 18/18 (22:28). 8. Stade Nyonnais 18/18 (24:40). 9. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 17/17 (28:24). 10. Schaffhausen 17/16 (21:28).