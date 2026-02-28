  1. Residential Customers
Bundesliga Points for Fischer and Mainz - Bremen win basement duel

SDA

28.2.2026 - 18:12

Urs Fischer continues to score points in the relegation battle
Urs Fischer continues to score points in the relegation battle
Keystone

Mainz collect another point in the Bundesliga relegation battle. Urs Fischer's team drew 1-1 at Leverkusen.

Keystone-SDA

28.02.2026, 18:12

28.02.2026, 18:14

Sheraldo Becker put Mainz in front in the 67th minute and seemed to prove once again what Swiss coach Urs Fischer's teams are all about. Incredible efficiency. But Leverkusen at least secured a point with a late goal thanks to defender Jarell Quansah.

The remaining matches before the classic between Dortmund and Bayern Munich were also dominated by the relegation battle. Werder Bremen deservedly won the basement duel against bottom-placed Heidenheim 2:0, while St. Pauli moved out of the relegation places thanks to a surprising win at Hoffenheim (1:0). Borussia Mönchengladbach were also able to gain some breathing space thanks to a late goal against Union Berlin (94th), but remain challenged in their fight against relegation.

Rankings and telegrams

Hoffenheim - St. Pauli 0:1 (0:1). - Goal: 45th Mathias Pereira position 0:1.

Werder Bremen - Heidenheim 2:0 (0:0). - Goals: 57 Milosevic 1:0. 97 Behrens (own goal) 2:0. - Remarks: Werder Bremen without Schmidt (substitute). Heidenheim with Stergiou (from 46).

Bayer Leverkusen - Mainz 05 1:1 (0:0). -... Spectators. - Goals: 67 Becker 0:1. 88 Quansah 1:1. - Remarks: Bayer Leverkusen without Omlin (substitute). Mainz 05 with Widmer (until 81).

Borussia Mönchengladbach - Union Berlin 1:0 (0:0). - Goal: 94. Diks (penalty) 1:0. - Remarks: Borussia Mönchengladbach with Elvedi.

