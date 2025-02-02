Mathys Tel in the Bayern jersey. Even against Kiel? dpa

Most recently, Mathys Tel seemed to want to leave Munich before the transfer deadline on Monday. The trail led to Tottenham Hotspur. But now everything is open again.

DPA dpa

In the big poker about a possible last-minute transfer of Bayern striker talent Mathys Tel, the attacker has apparently not yet made a decision. "The current tendency is for him to stay," said sporting director Christoph Freund after Munich's 4:3 (2:0) win over Holstein Kiel. "I've rarely seen so many clubs get in touch. That was extreme." They want to talk to the player again in peace. There are currently no talks with any other clubs.

Tel was not included in the squad for the match, with Freund explaining this with the turmoil of the past few days. The 19-year-old striker should now give it some thought. When asked whether Tel might stay in Munich, Freund replied: "It's absolutely realistic. Mathys is extremely committed to the club." It is quite possible that he will still be a Bayern Munich player on Tuesday. The winter transfer window closes on Monday.

Tottenham probably no longer an issue

The portal "The Athletic" had previously reported, without citing any sources, that Tel had told interested party Tottenham Hotspur that he wanted to stay in Munich until the summer and then reassess the situation.

The London club is said to have already agreed on the terms with FC Bayern and Tel before the Frenchman changed his mind. A transfer fee of 60 million euros was under discussion.

ESPN meanwhile reported that Tel had decided against a move to Tottenham - but only because of the many other interested parties. These are said to include Chelsea FC, Manchester United, Arsenal FC and Aston Villa.

Eberl: Tel "an incredibly sought-after player"

Tel, who is still under contract until 2029, recently expressed his desire to move in the winter in order to gain more match practice. Tel is "an incredibly sought-after player", reported sporting director Max Eberl.

He moved to Munich from Stade Rennes for 20 million euros in 2022. Eberl said of the Tel case: "Is it a loan? Is it a sale? The player also has his idea. We are trying to make the best decision for everyone involved."

More sports videos