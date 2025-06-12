  1. Residential Customers
After falling out with Lewandowski Poland national team coach Probierz resigns

SDA

12.6.2025 - 10:51

Michal Probierz fell out with Robert Lewandowski and is now stepping down as Poland's national team coach
Michal Probierz fell out with Robert Lewandowski and is now stepping down as Poland's national team coach
Keystone

Michal Probierz, coach of the Polish national football team, resigns on Thursday "for the good of the national team". Probierz announced his decision on X.

Keystone-SDA

12.06.2025, 10:51

12.06.2025, 11:16

The sudden resignation came shortly after an open conflict broke out between coach Michal Probierz and the team's star, 36-year-old striker Robert Lewandowski. Probierz removed Lewandowski as captain of the national team last Sunday. The latter then resigned from the national team, at least for the time Probierz was in office. On Tuesday, Poland lost 2:1 in Finland without Lewandowski.

Poland currently occupy 3rd place in Group G of the World Cup qualifiers with six points from three games, behind Finland (7 points from 4 games) and the Netherlands (6 points from 2 games).

