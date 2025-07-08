Diogo Jota's Lamborghini burnt out completely. X

In the week following the fatal accident involving Diogo Jota and his brother, the Spanish police have presented the initial results of their investigation. According to them, excessive speed could have been the cause.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Spanish police are investigating the fatal accident involving Diogo Jota and his brother.

Evidence points to speeding and problems with the tires.

The brothers were on their way to Liverpool when they crashed. Show more

The tragic car accident involving Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva has shaken the football world. The Spanish police have now provided initial information on the possible cause of the accident. As the Guardia Civil announced on Tuesday, traces at the scene of the accident point to a possible excess of the permitted speed and problems with a tire.

Specifically, an expert opinion has analyzed the skid marks of a tire, the investigators announced. Although the investigation has not yet been completed, these traces suggest that the vehicle "may have been traveling at excessive speed, in this case on the A-52 highway near the municipality of Cernadilla," the statement said.

"All investigations carried out to date indicate that the driver of the wrecked vehicle is Diogo Jota," the Guardia Civil added. Jota is said to have rented the vehicle, a Lamborghini Huracán, a few days earlier in Barcelona.

Investigations continue

The Portuguese international was on his way to Santander in northern Spain with his brother on the night of June 25-26. From there, they wanted to take the ferry to England - Jota was not allowed to take a planned flight after a lung operation. Liverpool's team training was due to start the following Monday.

The exact circumstances of the accident are still the subject of an ongoing investigation.