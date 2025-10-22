43 goals were scored on Champions League Tuesday - more than ever before in a single evening in the top flight. But it wasn't just the goals that were spectacular. Here are the best scenes of the evening.

Kobel's mega save comes too late

Gregor Kobel makes a monster save in BVB's 4:2 win in Copenhagen - but unfortunately the ball was already behind the line ... Nevertheless: a huge reflex save from the Nati goalie.

Pope sets up Newcastle goal with mega clearance

Newcastle keeper Nick Pope also draws attention to himself - and not just because he scored a goal against Benfica (3-0). In the 70th minute, Pope threw the ball over the halfway line with his hand to make it 2-0. Wow!

Aleix Garcia with the goal of the evening

Leverkusen go down 7-2 at home to PSG. Small consolation: the best goal of the evening was scored by a Bayer player. Aleix Garcia's hammer shot lands right in the corner.

Post-post goal! Kvaratskhelia scores spectacularly

Not bad either: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's goal to make it 3:1 for the Parisians. His shot first hits the left post, then the right post - and finally lands in the net.

Nmecha scores at what feels like 200 km/h

Speaking of beautiful goals: Dortmund's Felix Nmecha hammers the ball into the box with full force against Copenhagen to make it 1:0. Boom!

Barça youngster does it like Ronaldinho

Barcelona's talented winger Roony Bardghji gets the assist of the evening. The 19-year-old Swede offloads his opponent like the great Ronaldinho would have done in his prime and sets up Fermin Lopez, who scores a hat-trick in the 6:1 win over Olympiakos.

Buongiorno scores an own goal with a diving header

Napoli defender Alessandro Buongiorno had a pitch-black evening: he initiated the 6-2 defeat at PSV Eindhoven with a spectacular own goal.

Pinball machine own goal at BVB

Also curious: BVB's own goal in Copenhagen. After ex-Dortmund player Youssoufa Moukoko's shot, three BVB players touched the ball before it rolled over the line.

Pafos professional with a lightning red

Pafos player João Correia is sent off after three minutes against Kairat. It is the earliest sending-off in this Champions League season - but not actually a record. That belongs to former Shakhtar defender Oleksandr Kutscher, who was sent off after 2 minutes and 59 seconds in the 7-0 defeat against Bayern in 2015.