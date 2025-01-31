The draw in Nyon has been decided: FC Porto will face AS Roma in the Europa League play-offs. All matches in the overview.
The Europa League play-offs will see a clash between AS Roma and Porto. The matches will take place on February 13 and 20.
Overview of the play-off matches
Twente Enschede vs. Bodö/Glimt
Fenerbahçe Istanbul vs. Anderlecht
Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Ajax Amsterdam
PAOK Saloniki vs. FCSB Bucharest
AZ Alkmaar vs. Galatasaray Istanbul
FC Midtjylland vs. Real Sociedad
Ferencváros Budapest vs. Viktoria Pilsen
FC Porto vs. AS Roma
The draw begins
Pedro Pinto guides us through the event in Nyon.
How the draw works
The action continues on Friday at 13:00 in Nyon with the draw for the Europa League play-offs. The teams that finish the league phase in places 9 to 16 are seeded and will face the teams in places 17 to 24. "Pairs" are also formed. For example, the teams in places 9 and 10 play against the teams in places 23 or 24, the teams in places 11 and 12 are drawn against the teams in places 21 or 22, and so on. Clubs from the same country can also meet.
The first knockout round will take place on February 11/12 and 18/19. The eight best teams in the group stage have these match days off and will not return to action until the round of 16 in March.
The tournament tree
These 16 teams are in the playoffs
Seeded teams: Bodö/Glimt, Anderlecht, FCSB Bucharest, Ajax Amsterdam, Real Sociedad, Galatasaray Istanbul, AS Roma, Viktoria Pilsen
Unseeded teams: Ferencváros Budapest, FC Porto, AZ Alkmaar, FC Midtjylland, Union Saint-Gilloise, PAOK Saloniki, Twente Enschede and Fenerbahçe Istanbul.
These 8 teams are already through to the round of 16
Lazio Roma, Athletic Bilbao, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lyon, Olympiakos Piraeus and Glasgow Rangers.
