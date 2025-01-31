  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Europa League draw Porto and AS Roma face off in a cracker of a clash in the play-offs

Syl Battistuzzi

31.1.2025

Live stream from 1 p.m.: The draw for the knockout phase of the Europa League.

The draw in Nyon has been decided: FC Porto will face AS Roma in the Europa League play-offs. All matches in the overview.

31.01.2025, 13:25

31.01.2025, 13:34

The Europa League play-offs will see a clash between AS Roma and Porto. The matches will take place on February 13 and 20.

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Overview of the play-off matches

    Twente Enschede vs. Bodö/Glimt

    Fenerbahçe Istanbul vs. Anderlecht

    Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Ajax Amsterdam

    PAOK Saloniki vs. FCSB Bucharest

    AZ Alkmaar vs. Galatasaray Istanbul

    FC Midtjylland vs. Real Sociedad

    Ferencváros Budapest vs. Viktoria Pilsen

    FC Porto vs. AS Roma

  • The draw begins

    Pedro Pinto guides us through the event in Nyon.

  • #

    How the draw works

    The action continues on Friday at 13:00 in Nyon with the draw for the Europa League play-offs. The teams that finish the league phase in places 9 to 16 are seeded and will face the teams in places 17 to 24. "Pairs" are also formed. For example, the teams in places 9 and 10 play against the teams in places 23 or 24, the teams in places 11 and 12 are drawn against the teams in places 21 or 22, and so on. Clubs from the same country can also meet.

    The first knockout round will take place on February 11/12 and 18/19. The eight best teams in the group stage have these match days off and will not return to action until the round of 16 in March.

  • #

    The tournament tree

  • #

    These 16 teams are in the playoffs

    Seeded teams: Bodö/Glimt, Anderlecht, FCSB Bucharest, Ajax Amsterdam, Real Sociedad, Galatasaray Istanbul, AS Roma, Viktoria Pilsen

    Unseeded teams: Ferencváros Budapest, FC Porto, AZ Alkmaar, FC Midtjylland, Union Saint-Gilloise, PAOK Saloniki, Twente Enschede and Fenerbahçe Istanbul.

  • #

    These 8 teams are already through to the round of 16

    Lazio Roma, Athletic Bilbao, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lyon, Olympiakos Piraeus and Glasgow Rangers.

  • #

    • Show more

More Europa League

"An interesting club"Peter Zeidler explains: That's why I turned GC down

"It's like a derby now"Royal nightmare draw for Man City and a Swiss duel

Mario Hermoso. Xhaka gets new teammate from Rome

Mario HermosoXhaka gets new teammate from Rome