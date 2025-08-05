Only 53 years old: the long-serving captain of FC Porto, Jorge Costa Keystone

Former Portuguese international and long-serving FC Porto captain Jorge Costa has died at the age of just 53. This was announced by FC Porto and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF).

Costa, who was most recently sporting director at Porto, suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday during the professional team's morning training session, the club explained. After the incident, he was immediately treated by the medical department and then taken to hospital. The doctors there were unable to save him, however.

Jorge Costa was one of the most influential figures in FC Porto's club history. Under coach José Mourinho, he won the Champions League in 2004. He also won the league eight times and the cup five times with the club from the north of Portugal. He played 50 international matches for Portugal.

For FC Porto and the Portuguese FA, this is the second blow in a very short space of time. At the beginning of July, Diogo Jota, a former player of the club and current international, died in a car accident. Jota was only 28 years old.