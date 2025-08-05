  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Cardiac arrest Porto legend Jorge Costa passes away at the age of 53

SDA

5.8.2025 - 17:53

Only 53 years old: the long-serving captain of FC Porto, Jorge Costa
Only 53 years old: the long-serving captain of FC Porto, Jorge Costa
Keystone

Former Portuguese international and long-serving FC Porto captain Jorge Costa has died at the age of just 53. This was announced by FC Porto and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF).

Keystone-SDA

05.08.2025, 17:53

05.08.2025, 18:11

Costa, who was most recently sporting director at Porto, suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday during the professional team's morning training session, the club explained. After the incident, he was immediately treated by the medical department and then taken to hospital. The doctors there were unable to save him, however.

Jorge Costa was one of the most influential figures in FC Porto's club history. Under coach José Mourinho, he won the Champions League in 2004. He also won the league eight times and the cup five times with the club from the north of Portugal. He played 50 international matches for Portugal.

For FC Porto and the Portuguese FA, this is the second blow in a very short space of time. At the beginning of July, Diogo Jota, a former player of the club and current international, died in a car accident. Jota was only 28 years old.

More from the department

Striker arrives. Ex-Lausanne player Brighton Labeau joins Thun

Striker arrivesEx-Lausanne player Brighton Labeau joins Thun

Transfer check. These 13 Nati players could still change clubs

Transfer checkThese 13 Nati players could still change clubs

National team star counters Swiss critics. Okafor:

National team star counters Swiss criticsOkafor: "A lot of things aren't going right in this country"