Luuk de Jong is FC Porto's new goalscorer. Picture: Imago

FC Porto manage the feat of keeping a transfer secret until the player is presented. Their own fans are correspondingly surprised when Luuk de Jong suddenly enters the Estadio do Dragao.

Luca Betschart

Nowadays, it is common for major transfers from football clubs to be announced before the deal is completed. Numerous journalists and media have their eyes and ears everywhere and keep football fans up to date with developments and rumors.

However, FC Porto have now managed to keep the arrival of Luuk de Jong a secret until the announcement. The 34-year-old Dutchman was announced by the stadium announcer during Porto's friendly against Atlético Madrid and took to the pitch at the Estadio do Dragao shortly afterwards.

De Jong, who was born in Vaud, played for PSV Eindhoven from 2022 until his contract expired in June of this year. Previously, the striker also played for Gladbach, Sevilla, Barcelona and 39 times for the Dutch national team.

A surpresa da tarde 🤩 Welcome, Luuk De Jong 💙#SeguimosJuntos pic.twitter.com/MMGJOvBUAZ — FC Porto (@FCPorto) August 3, 2025

