Portugal and Spain deliver a thrilling Nations League final in Munich. It is also a generational duel between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal, which has a clear winner.
Cristiano Ronaldo cried immediately after the penalty thriller in Munich. Deeply moved, the 40-year-old superstar joined his jubilant team-mates after Portugal's Nations League title - and celebrated the final victory over European champions Spain like a Champions League triumph.
"We knew we were a great team. Every footballer dreams of these moments, of finals like this - that's what drives us," said Bruno Fernandes on RTL after the dramatic final. First goalscorer, then a fan favorite on the sidelines: figurehead Ronaldo won his third trophy after Euro 2016 and the Nations League 2019 in this memorable final.
After the coup against Spain's perennial winners around Lamine Yamal, Ronaldo, who at times could no longer look on, has only one unfulfilled goal left: the 2026 World Cup trophy in the USA, Mexico and Canada.
Morata misses
The multiple World Cup winner Ronaldo played a decisive role in his side's victory in the 5:3 penalty shoot-out (2:2, 2:2, 1:2) against Spain in the final in Munich, scoring the goal to make it 2:2. Ruben Neves became the celebrated hero of the final in the showdown from the spot, in which the substituted Ronaldo suffered on the sidelines and on the bench, as he did at Euro 2016. He converted the decisive penalty kick after 120 minutes of football thriller, after Spain's Alvaro Morata had previously missed.
Eight days after his triumph in the Champions League final in the same stadium, PSG defender Nuno Mendes (26) had already equalized the first deficit against the Spaniards before Ronaldo (61). The goals from Martín Zubimendi (21st minute) and Mikel Oyarzabal (45th) were not enough for the favored Spaniards. The match was officiated by Swiss referee Sandro Schärer, who had the game under control at all times.
Ronaldo with a record
As in the semi-final victory over Germany (2:1) four days earlier, Ronaldo again left the arena in Munich as the triumphant scorer. The generational duel with the 17-year-old Yamal clearly went to the 40-year-old, who replaced the Croatian Luka Modrić (then 37) as the oldest player in a Nations League final. He was a leading figure, goalscorer and driving force - and once again showed off his top class in his 221st international match with his 138th goal.
At some point in the closing stages of normal time, Ronaldo was no longer able to do anything. The superstar sat on the floor, had to be treated and substituted. He embraced coach Roberto Martínez in front of the bench - and celebrated the winning goal in extra time.
Yamal not like at the France gala
Barça star Yamal, on the other hand, did not make his mark on the final of the still young UEFA competition in the gala form he had shown in the epic semi-final against France (5:4). Mendes was often decisive in restricting Yamal's circles. His wing partner Nico Williams also failed to make a decisive impact on the game. Will the 22-year-old make more appearances in the final arena in the future? FC Bayern are said to be very interested in the Athletic Bilbao professional.
Leading goal not at all La Roja-like
In the third Nations League final in a row, the Spanish team had more trouble than expected with the skillfully disruptive Portuguese. The opening goal was not at all in the style of La Roja, but was a product of chance. PSG professional João Neves' attempted clearance landed in the feet of Zubimendi, who effortlessly slotted home to make it 1-0.
Oyarzabal, the Spanish scorer of the winning goal in the European Championship final in Berlin a year ago, scored again this time. After perfect preparatory work by Pedri, Oyarzabal scored to make it 2:1. But unlike a year ago, there was no title. At the age of 28, he is already one of the team oldies in a Spanish squad from which nine players could feature at the U21 European Championships starting this week in Slovakia. However, the team still needs to mature for the big World Cup goal in the USA, Canada and Mexico in a year's time.
Penalty shoot-out
Ramos scores - 1:0 for Portugal
Merino equalizes - 1:1
Vitinha scores again - 2:1
Baena scores confidently - 2:2
Fernandes also scores - 3:2 Portugal
Isco also holds his nerve - 3:3
Mendes rewards himself for a strong game - 4:3
Morata misses! It remains 4:3, now Portugal can make it all clear
Neves does it! Portugal win the Nations League
Final whistle
The game goes to penalties
Neither team takes the risk - so the game ends 2:2. The penalty shoot-out must decide.
111th minute
Morata comes into the game for the final minutes
Alvaro Morata is also allowed to play. He comes on for Oyarzabal. Both teams have now made six changes.
-
106th minute
On we go
Yamal is off. Yéremy Pino comes on for him. Can one team still score the winning goal?
-
105th minute
Break in extra time
Spain were better in the first 90 minutes, but Portugal had the advantage in the first 15 minutes of extra time. The sides are changed once again.
-
99th minute
Portugal go for a penalty
Another pacey advance by Mendes down the left. The PSG professional moves into the penalty area - and falls. The Portuguese want a penalty. Baena has hit Mendes lightly, but that's not enough to point to the spot. Schärer makes the right decision.
-
92nd minute
Semedo narrowly misses the 3:2
Portugal are again dangerous down the left. Mendes, arguably the best player on the pitch, weaves his way through and brings the ball dangerously towards the middle. Semedo is completely unmarked, but he doesn't hit the ball properly and misses.
-
91st minute
The game is back underway
Who will win the Nations League final? We'll find out in around half an hour.
-
90th minute
The game goes into extra time
Sandro Schärer blows his whistle three times - which means that regular time is over. The Nations League final must be decided in extra time or a penalty shoot-out.
-
90th minute
Simon saves against Fernandes
Portugal are awarded another free kick from a dangerous position. Fernandes tries it directly, but Unai Simon saves.
-
88th minute
Ronaldo has to be substituted
CR7 appears to have muscular problems. Ronaldo has to be substituted in the closing stages, with Gonçalo Ramos replacing him.
-
85th minute
It smells like extra time
Will one team manage to score the winning goal before the end of normal time? There are only a few minutes left to play.
-
83rd minute
Isco forces Costa into a brilliant save
The Spaniards increase the pressure once again. Substitute Isco tries from distance - and forces Costa to make a strong save. He would have scored!
-
81st minute
Neto sees yellow
Pedro Neto is cautioned for a tactical foul.
-
74th minute
Ex-FCB professional Veiga comes into the game
There are several changes on both sides. For Portugal, Rafael Leão and ex-Basel player Renato Veiga come in (for Gonçalo Inácio and Bernardo Silva). Spain bring on Isco and Mikel Merino (for Pedri and Ruiz).
-
70th minute
Portugal with renewed energy after the equalizer
Since the equalizer, the Portuguese have provided the music - both on the pitch and in the stands. Spain try to get back into their stride, but Portugal goalkeeper Costa has not really been in danger for some time. Williams tries a shot from distance, but the ball misses the target by just under a meter.
-
63rd minute
Pedri's shot is blocked
Now the Spaniards are picking up the pace again. Pedri dribbles into the penalty area and takes off, but the strong Mendes blocks the shot.
-
61st minute
Goal for Portugal! Ronaldo equalizes!
And then Portugal actually equalize again! Mendes' cross is deflected and becomes the perfect template for Ronaldo, who is perfectly positioned in the penalty area and scores to make it 2:2.
-
59th minute
Can Portugal get back into the game?
Just under an hour has been played. Portugal now press a little further forward, but without taking too many risks. Ronaldo and Co. still have half an hour to save themselves in extra time.
-
48th minute
Fernandes scores - but is offside
Bruno Fernandes lets Portugal celebrate - but only briefly, because the goal doesn't count due to offside.
-
46th minute
On we go
Portugal make two changes: Ruben Neves and Nelson Semedo replace João Neves and Francisco Conceição. Can the Portuguese get back into the game? The 2nd half is underway.
-
Half-time
Schärer whistles for the break
An entertaining first half comes to an end. Spain take a not undeserved 2:1 lead.
-
45th minute
Oyarzabal with the 2:1 for Spain
Shortly before the break, Spain have another chance to celebrate. Pedri storms towards the Portugal goal and plays the ball into the path of Oyarzabal, who gives Costa no chance and slots home to make it 2:1.
-
40th minute
Spain dominate the game, Portugal stand well
Between the 10th and 30th minute, the game really got going and now the Portuguese in particular are concentrating more on compact defending. Ronaldo and Co. have to watch out, though: A stroke of genius from Yamal could follow at any time.
-
33rd minute
Ruiz sees yellow
Next yellow card: Schärer cautions Spain's Ruiz after a tactical foul.
-
26th minute
Mendes with the equalizer
Champions League winner Nuno Mendes makes it 1:1! Ronaldo is sent into the deep, then Neto plays the ball to Mendes, who, after an explosive run, finishes with precision and strikes into the bottom right-hand corner.
-
21st minute
Zubimendi gives Spain the lead
After a Yamal cross, Dias and Neves can only clear the ball at the feet of Zubimendi, who has no trouble pushing the ball over the line to give Spain the lead.
-
19th minute
Inácio sees yellow
After just under 19 minutes, Sandro Schärer shows the yellow card for the first time. Portugal defender Gonçalo Inácio goes into the aerial duel with excessive force and is rightly cautioned.
-
15th minute
Pedri misses a great chance to make it 1:0
The Spaniards now seem to have really got into the game. Huijsen sends Williams on his way, who passes back to Pedri - and the Barça professional shoots just wide of the goal.
-
14th minute
Yamal's first shot goes wide
The Spaniards threaten to score for the first time from a free kick. Yamal tries it directly - and shoots wide of the goal.
-
10th minute
Cautious start
The Spaniards have a lot of possession, but still lack the sparking idea to become really dangerous.
-
5th minute
Neves misses the first chance
The first chance to score belongs to the Portuguese. After a corner, Bernardo Silva cleverly passes to João Neves, but his half-volley just misses the target.
-
1st minute
Let's go!
The ball is rolling.
-
Before the game
Sandro Schärer whistles for the final
It's a final with Swiss participation: referee Sandro Schärer gets to referee the match with his team.
-
Before the game
The line-ups of the two teams
-
Before the game
Yamal vs. Ronaldo
It's also the big generation duel between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal. Click here for the big preview.
-
Before the game
Who will win the final?
Portugal advanced to the final with a 2:1 victory over Germany. The Spanish beat France 5-4 in a 9-goal thriller in the semi-final.
Will Cristiano Ronaldo now win a third trophy with Portugal after the 2016 European Championship title and the Nations League triumph in 2019? Or will the Spaniards around Yamal also win their third title in a short space of time after winning the Nations League in 2023 and the European Championship in 2024?
-
Hello ...
and welcome to the Nations League final between Spain and Portugal. The final in Munich kicks off at 9.00 pm.