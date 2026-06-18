Cristiano Ronaldo had two shots on goal and 25 touches against the DR Congo. KEYSTONE

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make an impact in the 1-1 draw against DR Congo. The Portuguese star played the entire match and had 25 touches. Coach Roberto Martinez stands behind the superstar.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Portugal kicks off the World Cup with a draw against DR Congo.

In the 1-1 draw against the African side, Ronaldo played the entire match—but barely made an impact. Over the course of 90 minutes, he had two shots on goal and a total of 25 touches.

His compatriot Ricardo Quaresma hopes that Coach Roberto Martínez will give João Félix more playing time. Show more

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, and Erling Haaland got off to a blistering start in their World Cup campaigns. The Argentine single-handedly took down Algeria with a hat trick, while the star strikers from France, England, and Norway each scored twice.

One major offensive player, however, failed to make an impact in his first game in North America: Cristiano Ronaldo. In the 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of the Congo, “CR7” made no real mark on the game. He had two shots on goal but sent the ball wide both times.

Portugal’s coach stands by Ronaldo

Ronaldo, who at 41 became the oldest starting player in World Cup history, was more of a spectator than a participant: 90 minutes, 25 touches, zero goals. “It wasn’t the start we’d hoped for, but this is far from the end. Keep your heads up and focus on the next game,” Ronaldo wrote on social media after the match.

Despite his limited impact on the game, coach Roberto Martínez chose not to substitute Ronaldo and stood by his player after the match (via Fabrizio Romano): “It wouldn’t have made any sense at all to take Cristiano Ronaldo off the field. We were looking for a goal, and after all, Ronaldo is the most successful goal-scorer in soccer history.”

While Ronaldo played the entire match, striker João Félix sat on the bench for the full duration—much to the bewilderment of former Portugal player Ricardo Quaresma: “Tell your coach to let you play more often—then maybe we’ll win the next game,” the 80-time international said to his compatriot Félix.

Ten Games Without a Goal at the Euros or World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact on the Portuguese national team is a subject of debate. He has gone ten games without scoring at major tournaments. His last goal came from the penalty spot in the opening group stage match against Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He failed to score at Euro 2024 in Germany.

His impact was different during the recent World Cup qualifiers and in the Nations League: there, he was Portugal’s top scorer with five and eight goals, respectively.

History aside: Goals are scored in the present—and Cristiano Ronaldo, of course, intends to score them. Next Tuesday, the 2016 European champion faces what is expected to be another straightforward match. Up next is World Cup newcomer Uzbekistan.