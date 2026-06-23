Portugal wins its second World Cup group stage match 5-0 against underdog Uzbekistan. Cristiano Ronaldo also breaks yet another record.

While Portugal had not yet demonstrated the expected dominance against the underdog in its first World Cup group stage match against the Democratic Republic of the Congo, things were different in the 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan on Tuesday evening Swiss time.

Portugal barely allowed the Uzbeks any dangerous shots on goal throughout the 90 minutes. The World Cup newcomer’s only goal—which came out of nowhere in the 30th minute—was disallowed due to a previous foul.

On the Portuguese side, Cristiano Ronaldo steered the match toward a victory for the favorites early on. After facing criticism following the draw against the Congo, he redeemed himself by putting Portugal ahead in the 6th minute.

The oldest player EVER to score a brace at the World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo. 🇵🇹💥 pic.twitter.com/xhU6LTMCTv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2026

With the goal, the 41-year-old broke yet another record. Ronaldo is now the first player ever to score in six World Cups. And: With the goal that made it 3–0 about five minutes before halftime, he scored his 10th World Cup goal. Between Ronaldo’s goals, Nuno Mendes also beat Uzbek goalkeeper Abduvakhid Nematov (on a free kick).

In the second half, with their lead secured, the Portuguese gradually slowed the pace of the game. Nevertheless, Nematov was beaten twice more. In the 60th minute, after he unluckily deflected the ball into his own net, and shortly before the final whistle, when Rafael Leao sealed the victory.

Uzbekistan will have its third chance to earn its first World Cup points on Sunday at 1:30 a.m. Swiss time, when the team faces the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Portugal will face Colombia at the same time.

Match Report:

Portugal – Uzbekistan 5–0 (3–0)

Houston. – 68,777 spectators. – Referee: Jayed. – Goals: 6. Cristiano Ronaldo (João Cancelo) 1–0. 17. Nuno Mendes 2–0. 39. Cristiano Ronaldo (Bruno Fernandes) 3–0. 60. Nematov (own goal) 4–0. 87. Rafael Leão 5–0.

Portugal: Diogo Costa; João Cancelo (46' Nélson Semedo), Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; João Neves (76' Bernardo Silva), Vitinha (83' Rafael Leão); Pedro Neto (46. Francisco Conceição), Bruno Fernandes, João Félix (64. Trincão); Cristiano Ronaldo.

Uzbekistan: Nematov; Khusanov, Abdullaev, Ashurmatov; Karimov (92. Jiyanov), Khamrobekov (46. Mozgovoy), Shukurov (92. Esanov), Nasrullaev (46. Alijonov); G'aniev, Fayzullayev (73. Sergeev); Shomurodov.

Notes: Yellow cards: 14. Khamrobekov; 68. Renato Veiga.