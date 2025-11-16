Portugal's Renato Veiga, who used to play for FC Basel, opened the scoring. Luis Vieira/AP/dpa

After the setback in Ireland three days ago, slight doubts have arisen about Portugal's qualification for the World Cup. The team dispelled these doubts impressively against Armenia. And without their superstar.

DPA dpa

Without their red-banned superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese national team qualified for next year's World Cup with a footballing feast. Roberto Martinez's team secured first place in Group F with a 9:1 (5:1) win over Armenia, thus avoiding a detour via the play-offs. Captain Ronaldo (40) was absent in Porto due to his sending-off in the 2-0 defeat in Ireland on Thursday.

The Irish secured second place behind Portugal with a last-minute 3-2 win over Hungary in Budapest and can therefore still hope for a place in the World Cup via the play-offs. The Irish hero was Troy Parrott, who scored all three of his team's goals. He scored the winning goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Troy Parrot Vs Hungary 🇮🇪🇭🇺



15’ - Penalty equaliser

80’ - Open play equaliser

90+6’ - Winner to put Ireland into the top two of group Group F.



Magical moment ✨ pic.twitter.com/Gm7jsnKJHm — Jacob (@JacobHorsfall_) November 16, 2025

Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves each score three times

In Porto, Renato Veiga (7th), Goncalo Ramos (28th), Joao Neves (30th/41st) and Bruno Fernandes (45th +3rd) scored before the break against the overstretched visitors. The Portuguese side easily absorbed the brief shock of Eduard Spertsyan's equalizer (18').

Goncalo Ramos also added his name to Portugal's list of goalscorers. Luis Vieira/AP/dpa

After the changeover, Bruno Fernandes (51st/72nd, penalty) extended the lead with goals two and three. Joao Neves (81) with his third goal and Francisco Conceicao (90+2) brought the gala to a fitting end.

Kane scores twice - France win without Mbappé

Harry Kane fired Thomas Tuchel and the already qualified English team to their eighth win in their eighth qualifying match in Group K. The FC Bayern Munich star striker scored 77 and 78 in his 112th international match to secure a 2-0 win over group runners-up and play-off contenders Albania. The Three Lions thus remained unbeaten in qualifying with a goal difference of plus 22.

World Cup runners-up France won 3:1 in Azerbaijan without the rested superstar Kylian Mbappé. Coach Didier Deschamps' team easily qualified for the World Cup in Group D with 16 out of a possible 18 points. Ukraine secured their play-off ticket with a late 2-0 win in the duel for second place with Iceland.

31 out of 48: These teams have already qualified

So far, 31 of 48 teams have qualified for the 2026 World Cup. The three hosts USA, Canada and Mexico are automatically included. Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Uzbekistan have made it through to Asia's elimination round.

From Africa, Algeria, Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia, Cape Verde, Senegal and South Africa have so far secured their tickets. England, France, Croatia and now Portugal were the first European teams to secure their participation. From South America, the defending champions Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay will take part. In Oceania, New Zealand has punched its ticket.

Telegrams and table

Hungary - Ireland 2:3 (2:1)

Budapest. - SR Eskas (NOR). - Goals: 3. Lukacs 1:0. 15. Parrott (penalty) 1:1. 37. Varga 2:1. 80. Parrott 2:2. 96. Parrott 2:3.

Portugal - Armenia 9:1 (5:1)

Porto. - Referee Peljto (BIH). - Goals: 7. Veiga 1:0. 18. Spertsyan 1:1. 28. Ramos 2:1. 30. João Neves 3:1. 41. João Neves 4:1. 45. Fernandes (penalty) 5:1. 52. Fernandes 6:1. 72. Fernandes (penalty) 7:1. 81. João Neves 8:1. 92. Conceição 9:1.