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Superstar is in the squad Portugal with record man Ronaldo at the World Cup

SDA

19.5.2026 - 15:24

Cristiano Ronaldo is about to take part in his sixth World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo is about to take part in his sixth World Cup
Keystone

It's now official: Cristiano Ronaldo will take part in a World Cup for the 6th time this summer. The 41-year-old top star is in Portugal's squad, as coach Roberto Martinez announced at a press conference.

Keystone-SDA

19.05.2026, 15:24

19.05.2026, 18:43

Provided they are spared injuries, Ronaldo and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi would become the first players to make six World Cup appearances at the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Portugal, the 2016 European champions, are clear favorites in Group K, where their toughest opponent, Colombia, awaits on 28 June. Ronaldo and Co. will also face Uzbekistan (June 23) and the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 17.

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