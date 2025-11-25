  1. Residential Customers
No suspension Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo can breathe a sigh of relief

SDA

25.11.2025 - 19:39

Cristiano Ronaldo gets off with a black eye after his misconduct in Dublin.
Picture: Keystone

Cristiano Ronaldo will be eligible to play in next summer's World Cup from the very first match.

Following his red card in the qualifying match away to Ireland (0:2), the 40-year-old Portuguese received a one-match ban and a further two on probation. Ronaldo has already served his fixed ban for his national team's 9:1 defeat against Armenia.

Sent off after assaultRonaldo blows a fuse - Portugal miss out on early World Cup qualifiers

Five-time World Cup participant Ronaldo was sent off on November 13 after an elbow strike to the back of Ireland's Dara O'Shea. If the two matches had not been suspended, he would have had to watch his team start the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

